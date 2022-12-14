Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
rolltide.com
Alabama Closes Non-Conference Slate with Three Home Games in Five-Day Span
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will close its non-conference slate with three home games over a five-day span, beginning with Norfolk State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday. Following that contest, the Crimson Tide will host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. CT Tuesday and North Florida at noon Thursday.
rolltide.com
No. 4/5 Alabama falls to the No. 15/15 Gonzaga 100-90 in the 2022 CM Newton Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 4/5 Alabama men's basketball team fell short in a high-powered offensive matchup with No. 15/15 Gonzaga, falling 100-90 Saturday afternoon in the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena. Alabama (9-2) was led on offense by a monster performance from Brandon Miller. The freshman scored...
rolltide.com
Alabama Gymnastics Unveils 2022-23 Squad in Crimson and White Preview
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama gymnastics team put on a show for Crimson Tide fans on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum, giving those in attendance their first look at the 2022-23 team at the Crimson and White preview. The Crimson Tide had four gymnasts compete in the all-around, including...
rolltide.com
Alabama Collects Sixth Straight Victory with a 69-44 Win over Little Rock
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team rolled to its sixth consecutive win with an impressive 69-44 victory over Little Rock Thursday. The win marked the Crimson Tide's seventh straight victory at home and fourth win inside Coleman Coliseum this season. Karly Weathers and Brittany Davis combined for...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Men's Tennis head coach George Husack announced the team's 2023 spring schedule Friday. The Crimson Tide opens the season on Jan. 14, hosting Samford and Mercer in back-to-back matches at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Head Coach George Husack Said. "The Spring schedule presents challenges and...
thv11.com
Arkansas takes down Bradley in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Heading into Saturday's game against Bradley, the No. 10 Arkansas men's basketball team had a 12-10 record at Simmons Bank Arena. However, against Bradley, the Razorbacks didn't look like the team that's struggled in North Little Rock for years past. Arkansas won its sixth...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alabama Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock
Even in the midst of a winning streak, the Alabama women's basketball team still found it hard to score and shoot consistently, until the offense came alive in the win over Little Rock on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide's leading scorer was freshman Karly Weathers, who had 17 points along...
atozsports.com
Watch: Butch Jones shamelessly threw his 2021 Arkansas State team under the bus
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones, the controversial former Tennessee Vols head coach, appeared to completely throw his 2021 ASU team under the bus earlier this season. Jones spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the end of October and, in typical Butch fashion, offered plenty of excuses for the Red Wolves’ disappointing record under his watch.
Bryant QB Gideon Motes shines in state final after rehab to devastating shoulder injury
See how Bryant quarterback Gideon Motes overcame a potentially season-ending shoulder injury, beating the recovery time to return and earn state final MVP honors.
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorbacks Ready to Exorcise Ghosts of NLR Games Past vs Bradley
Nick Smith Jr. has never played in Simmons Bank Arena, but having grown up in central Arkansas, he’s seen the Razorbacks play in the venue several times. Now playing for them, the freshman phenom will try to help No. 10 Arkansas basketball get a different result in Saturday’s matchup against Bradley than when he went as a fan.
Carlisle football coach Caleb Shock resigns
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Mark Buffalo CARLISLE - Coming off its best season since 2011, Carlisle is looking for a new head football coach following the resignation of Caleb Shock. The Bison recently completed the best turnaround in the state, finishing 11-2 and as the Class 2A state runner-up ...
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
onlyinark.com
The Mighty Rib’s 20 Favorite Dishes from 2022 Travels
I’ve traveled a fair amount throughout the great state of Arkansas in 2022, all in the name of finding great food. Below are my 20 Favorite Dishes in 2022. A few things to keep in mind. I am not saying these are the 20 best dishes in the state, but rather, the 20 best dishes I ate this year. Also, I live in Little Rock and only wanted to feature dishes from my “travels.” The restaurant must be at least 30 minutes from the capital city to qualify.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 16, 2022: Senseless tragedy that Little Rock and Washington should do something about
Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed Wednesday night while engaging in a foot pursuit south of the city with Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View. A State Trooper was wounded and Barnes was killed later when a SWAT team entered a house to free a hostage of a home invasion by Barnes after the Scoby murder. Our state political class was quick with the “thoughts and prayers” press releases. “I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “My thoughts & prayers are with the families, the City of Stuttgart & the State Police. God bless all those in law enforcement,” wrote Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin – the incoming state AG. “May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart,” said Sen. John Bozeman. “My prayers are with the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who was killed in the line of duty while protecting his community. Arkansas will forever be in his debt. I’m also praying for the ASP officer who was injured while responding to the same call,” said Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shephard (R-El Dorado). Thoughts and prayers are fine. But what is needed is action at the state and national political levels. There’s plenty of room and reason for action. We got a good look at several Stone County court dockets involving Barnes’ past actions on Thursday morning before they were removed from the Arkansas CourtConnect system. First, it must be said that Sgt. Scoby died as a true hero. Scoby and another officer were attempting to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving for a traffic violation. It’s not known how much the Stuttgart officers knew about Barnes while they were pursing him – first by vehicle and then on foot in the midnight darkness south of Stuttgart on Wednesday. But our reading of the court documents suggests that Sgt. Scoby’s sacrifice may well have saved the lives of Barnes’ estranged wife and their child. Mrs. Barnes and the child lived in Stuttgart. Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.” There are so many possible courses of legislative action that it’s hard to know where to start. In Barnes’ case, a man who should have been behind bars, receiving intense therapy for his meth addiction, or both -- was free on bond. The court system didn’t see him as enough of a threat and booted his case into next year. He shouldn’t have had possession of firearms, yet he had enough to shoot at two trained Stuttgart officers and to kill one of them, and to give pause to a State Police SWAT team for six hours. Where are the jail cells law enforcement says Arkansas needs to keep violent people locked up? Where are the long-term mental health and drug treatment centers that many Americans acknowledge are needed, but which lack legislative support and funding? Why aren’t we confiscating – at least temporarily – the weapons of people who are charged with or have convictions for violent offenses? What are we doing about people who give or sell these firearms to these individuals? Why don’t protection orders have teeth? How timely is the information that law enforcement officials receive about potentially dangerous or mentally ill individuals they are confronting? How good is the training that police officers receive, and how often is that training conducted? We’re calling out our federal and state officials and lawmakers – Rutledge, Griffin, Shepherd, Bozeman, Cotton, Rep. Bruce Westerman, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. And our own Columbia County delegation – Sen.-elect Steve Crowell, Rep.-elect Wade Andrews and Rep. Lane Jean. Arkansas needs thoughtful people with the courage to rework and reform the state’s legal system that gives dangerous and disturbed people the help they need, while protecting our citizens. We’re praying our legislators actively confront these issues. CLICK HERE to see our article about Wednesday’s tragedy.
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
Community paying tribute to fallen Stuttgart police officer during procession
A community comes together to honor a public servant whose life was cut short. The streets of Stuttgart filled with people just wanting to show they care after the death of Sergeant Donald Scoby as his body was returned home with officers leading his procession to his final trip home.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission to host Christmas-themed food and toy giveaway
The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Little Rock announced that it would hold the 2022 Historic Ninth Street District Food and Toy Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 16 for families and individuals who are economically challenged.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
littlerocksoiree.com
December Party Pics Now Online
The December issue of Little Rock Soirée is on newsstands, and you know what that means: There's a new batch of event photos to peruse. As always, each edition’s Party Pics are posted right here on littlerocksoiree.com, and the latest photos from the new issue are now online.
Little Rock woman reflects on killing of her 3-year-old grandson on his 6th death anniversary
On December 17, 2016, at the intersection of Mabelvale and Chicot in Little Rock, Kim King-Macon heard horns honking at her, which was followed by a gunshot.
