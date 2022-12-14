ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBB Faces Butler on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (8-2, 1-1 BIG EAST) returns to BIG EAST play this weekend as it plays host to Butler (5-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs will tip-off at 2 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops with Peter Ferreri (play-by-play) and Michelle Griffin Wenzel (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.
WSOC Announces ID Camp Jan. 15

Marquette University Women's Soccer Camps are held on Marquette University campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and led by Marquette University women's soccer coaching staff. Location: Valley Fields | 1818 W Canal St. Milwaukee WI 53233. Refund Policy: Refunds must be requested 48 hours prior to the start of camp. No refunds...
