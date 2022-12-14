MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (8-2, 1-1 BIG EAST) returns to BIG EAST play this weekend as it plays host to Butler (5-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs will tip-off at 2 p.m. (CT) from the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital Network on FloHoops with Peter Ferreri (play-by-play) and Michelle Griffin Wenzel (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.

