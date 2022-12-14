Read full article on original website
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey calls on legislators to serve the people, not themselves
On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey addressed legislators’ attending orientation training in Montgomery. “It is an absolute pleasure to be with you for your legislative orientation,” Gov. Ivey told the legislators – most of those present were new members for their first term in the Legislature. “I have had the opportunity to talk to many of you today and have enjoyed talking with you. I look forward to working with you.”
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
WALA-TV FOX10
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday “banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.”. This includes TikTok and WeChat, “or any other application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited,” the order...
auburnvillager.com
Council reviews Alabama's medical cannabis law
The Auburn City Council took a deep dive into the Alabama Medical Cannabis Act and its implications statewide and locally at a work session last Thursday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, authorized the production of medical cannabis in the state, set the medical conditions that qualified for treatment, and the forms medical cannabis could take, among other rules and regulations. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will regulate medical cannabis in Alabama, while the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will regulate its cultivation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy...
AL leaders discuss budgets, possible tax relief during legislative orientation
Newly elected lawmakers are learning the ropes of the legislative process during orientation at the statehouse Wednesday.
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
WTVM
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
Statewide groups push for change to pistol permit reimbursement in 2023 session
Statewide groups are pushing for legislation next session to restore funding to sheriff's offices that have lost revenue due to the new permitless concealed carry law passed this year.
WAFF
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns. Social media companies like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.
wtvy.com
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama food banks combating inflation
The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
RSA funds, Ukraine aid, cat-food caper: Down in Alabama
The fund that holds the pensions of Alabama’s state and local government employees fell $2.5B in the last fiscal year. Army Materiel Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal has moved $6.8 billion in aid to Ukraine since Feburary’s Russian invasion. An effort to feed and trap feral cats...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion
Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
FBI investigating hoax ‘swatting’ calls to schools across Alabama
The FBI is investigating swatting incidents at multiple Alabama schools. First responders throughout the state responded en masse Tuesday to numerous hoax shooting threats at schools, arriving to find nothing amiss. Swatting is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services with the goal of bringing a large,...
