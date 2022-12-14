Read full article on original website
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
Jackson Free Press
City to Bail Out Convention Center This Month, But Rejects Request for $790,000
Editor's note: After this story went to press, the Capital Convention Center Commission emailed the Jackson Free Press a copy of their rates. The story has been changed to reflect this. The fledgling Jackson Convention Center asked the Jackson City Council for bailout money this week and got it, but...
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
theclintoncourier.net
YMCA debuts new mobile food pantry and teaching kitchen
Metro YMCAs of Mississippi (Clinton Branch) and UnitedHealthcare recently debuted a new mobile food pantry that will provide healthy food resources to hard-to-reach communities in Mississippi that face barriers to access and transportation. The ribbon cutting event kicked off the community Fall Festival featuring bounce houses, arts and crafts, pumpkin...
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
mississippifreepress.org
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi
Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
vicksburgnews.com
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer
New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
mageenews.com
Sears Hometown Stores File for Bankruptcy Protection
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Sears Hometown stores just filed for bankruptcy amid what the company calls a “rapid downward spiral. Roughly 100 Sears Hometown...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WLBT
Diabetic foot care is key to amputation prevention, especially among African Americans
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to medical professionals, diabetes sufferers risk higher rates of amputation and traumatic surgeries, which could be avoided in many cases. Thursday, those diagnosed with the illness learned how simple life changes and foot care can extend their lives and prevent limb loss. “I want all...
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
