Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car
Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
purewow.com
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year
A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from Crush Bar & Tap, a Santa Barbara queer bar, Wednesday morning. The post Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LASD Seeking Information On Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help locating missing Valencia woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia., according ...
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Puts Out Burning Truck on 101 Off-Ramp at Patterson
Drivers on the 101 northbound around 6 p.m. on Thursday night may have been alarmed to see a standalone pickup truck pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the Patterson Avenue off-ramp in Santa Barbara, completely engulfed in flames. The Ford F150 Hybrid was on the side of the highway...
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
Eater
UPDATE: All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Mother’s Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his mother’s home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
visitventuraca.com
New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022
In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
