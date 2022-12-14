ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

News Channel 3-12

Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is the only local harbor with back to back boat parades. The Parade of Lights took place on Friday and Saturday nights. Boaters were inspired by an Out of This World! theme. Both parades were followed by a fireworks show that reflected on the water. People lined all sides of the The post Parade of Lights shines with Out of This World! theme in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car

Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News

Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
PORT HUENEME, CA
CBS LA

Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year

A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara

••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Eater

UPDATE: All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Mother’s Watts Home

On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his mother’s home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
visitventuraca.com

New Businesses You Have to Check Out in Ventura | December 2022

In Ventura, there seems to always be something new going on. Whether it is a new event coming to town or a new store, Ventura is the perfect place for adventurers looking for an unexpected and new path to follow. And to no one’s surprise, we love to keep you up to date on what’s new in Ventura. This December, we welcome five new businesses in town. Read on to learn more about our new neighbors!
VENTURA, CA

