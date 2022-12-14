••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO