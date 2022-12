Lightning struck in the college basketball world this Wednesday: Louisville won its first game of the season in a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky. Now that the Cardinals have defected from the exclusive club of winless Division I teams, it’s not a club anymore — it’s just Cal. The 0-11 Bears have officially etched themselves into the college basketball history books with the worst start ever to a season by a major conference team.

