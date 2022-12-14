Read full article on original website
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
Original 'CSI' Star Eric Szmanda to Return for 'CSI: Vegas'
Another original CSI cast member is headed back to Las Vegas. Eric Szmanda, who played tech whiz Greg Sanders on all 15 seasons of CSI, will reunite with Marg Helgenberger on season 2 of CSI: Vegas, ET has confirmed. Szmanda will appear in multiple episodes, though additional details about his...
Cecily Strong Bids Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Tearful, Musical Sendoff
Farewell to an SNL icon! Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live, and the show made sure to send her off with the spectacle she deserves. Strong had not one but two goodbye moments -- first during "Weekend Update," when she reprised one of her recurring characters for a final time, and then during the final sketch of the night, which was focused entirely about sending her off in style.
'Yellowjackets' Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2's 2023 Premiere
Yellowjackets just scored an early season 3 renewal. Announced on Thursday, the news comes months ahead of the Showtime hit series' anticipated return with season 2 on March 26, 2023. "With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum...
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Praised Him as an 'Inspiring Man' Just Months Before His Death
Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree. In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
