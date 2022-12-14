MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves made 23 3-pointers to rout the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night, setting season bests for 3s and points. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota rolled past Chicago despite missing four regulars. Rudy Gobert missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and top reserves Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) and Taurean Prince (right shoulder) also sat out. Starting a four-game trip, Chicago lost its fourth straight and sixth in eight games.

