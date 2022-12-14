Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday evening in the 50s
The rest of the weekend looks cold but overall pleasant for southeast Texas. A coastal low will bring showers and isolated heavy downpours for Houston and surrounding areas on Monday. The arctic cold front is still on track to bring widespread, prolonged freezing temperatures starting on Thursday night. Now is a good time to start preparing for these cold days and nights.
fox26houston.com
ERCOT "monitoring the forecast closely"; Arctic blast of cold air expected in Houston
HOUSTON - Many people across the Houston area are already starting to prepare for a deep winter freeze expected late next week. Although it’s still about a week away, forecasters predict an Arctic blast of cold air to surge into Texas. Temperatures in the Houston area could hover around 20-25 degrees.
fox26houston.com
Color Factory Houston brings visually stunning experience with Winter Colorland exhibit
HOUSTON - The powerful expression colors have can often go overlooked and yet, Color Factory Houston managed to bring beauty in a seemingly simple way with its Winter Colorland exhibit. 2022 Holiday Season: Houston-area charities you can donate to | When should you buy online orders, and send gifts in...
fox26houston.com
Houston Fire Chief shares tips on staying safe this holidays
A local Houston woman was recognized after saving her family and neighbors from a bad apartment fire back in November. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports on how to stay safe during the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise
HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey
HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
fox26houston.com
Holiday travel in full swing at local airports
Houston airports expect more than 3 million people will be flying for the holiday season. FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards reports from Bush Intercontinental Airport to explain how travelers can use TSA Pre-Check to be screened faster with less time.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
fox26houston.com
Celebrating Chanukah in Houston
Chanukah begins on Sunday. Here's a closer look at the significance of the holiday and how it is celebrated.
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
fox26houston.com
Calls for change at deadly intersection
A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
fox26houston.com
SILVER ALERT issued for man, 83, last seen in Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a man last seen in northwest Harris County Saturday evening. According to the Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office, Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83, was reportedly last seen in the 24900 block of Butter Wick Dr. in Spring, Texas. Mr. Hinojosa...
fox26houston.com
Celebrity designer Jimmy the Jeweler gave away more that $10K in toys, gifts to Houston families
HOUSTON - Hundreds of Houston families got to enjoy Christmas early, and it's all thanks to the iceman! No, not Frosty the Snowman. It was thanks to Jimmy Phan, also known as, Celebrity Designer, Jimmy the Jeweler!. It was an iced-out Christmas as Phan gave out more than $10,000 worth...
fox26houston.com
BLCK Market's Holiday Market in Pearland this weekend
Do you need some last-minute gifts? Why not support local businesses. BLCK Market's holiday market will be held Saturday in Pearland.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
fox26houston.com
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition
HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in officer-involved shooting on METRO train
A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train in downtown Houston where the man had one officer in a chokehold. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on what happened.
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
fox26houston.com
She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway
He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
