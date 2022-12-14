ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partly cloudy, chilly Saturday evening in the 50s

The rest of the weekend looks cold but overall pleasant for southeast Texas. A coastal low will bring showers and isolated heavy downpours for Houston and surrounding areas on Monday. The arctic cold front is still on track to bring widespread, prolonged freezing temperatures starting on Thursday night. Now is a good time to start preparing for these cold days and nights.
Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise

HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey

HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
Holiday travel in full swing at local airports

Houston airports expect more than 3 million people will be flying for the holiday season. FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards reports from Bush Intercontinental Airport to explain how travelers can use TSA Pre-Check to be screened faster with less time.
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
Calls for change at deadly intersection

A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
SILVER ALERT issued for man, 83, last seen in Spring

SPRING, Texas - Authorities have issued a SILVER ALERT for a man last seen in northwest Harris County Saturday evening. According to the Harris Co. Pct 4 Constables Office, Severo Hinojosa Jr., 83, was reportedly last seen in the 24900 block of Butter Wick Dr. in Spring, Texas. Mr. Hinojosa...
More than 130 students show off drone flying skills during competition

HOUSTON - Harmony Public Schools (HPS) Houston North District hosted a drone competition in early December and more than 130 students ranging from elementary and high school, came from cities across Texas and New Mexico, and Mississippi. As part of its annual REC Aerial Drone Competition, HPS said it looked...
12 Days of Christmas Day 7: The Hernandez-Arzate Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Hernandez-Arzate family.
She's Happy Hair hosts 10th Annual toy & bike giveaway

He's been busy as all get out this holiday season, but Chocolate Santa has carved out time for The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. He and Warren Broadnax stop by with information about a special holiday giveaway coming to Houston.
