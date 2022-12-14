Read full article on original website
ceoworld.biz
The World’s Wealthiest People (December 14, 2022)
As of December 14, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $188.9 billion, Bernard Arnault Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Elon Musk (No. 2, $176.8 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $133.7 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $115.7 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest...
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
A Beverly Hills mansion that MacKenzie Scott donated to a housing charity sold for $37 million, report says
The 52-year-old writer and philanthropist donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth about $55 million to a charity in September, Market Watch reported.
Essence
Suzanne Shank, CEO Of The Largest Black Woman-Owned Financial Firm, Gets Inducted Into Bond Buyers' Hall Of Fame
Shank IS AMONG FEW WOMEN to Shatter Wall Street’s Glass Ceiling. It’s not easy being a Black woman in finance, but Suzanne Shank makes it look like a cakewalk. Shank, who is the president and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), the nation’s largest woman- and minority-owned, non-bank financial firm, was recently inducted into the inaugural Bond Buyer Hall of Fame, presented by financial publication The Bond Buyer.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’
Retiring amid the current economic and financial uncertainty can feel like walking through a minefield of potential problems. Anita Cowles planned to be on a river cruise in Europe next year, taking in the sights and sounds of vibrant cities, sprawling palaces, and medieval fortresses thousands of miles away from her Alabama hometown.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn lists extravagant NYC penthouse for $90M
Steve Wynn is betting big as he hopes to score a whopping $90 million for his Central Park South penthouse. Located on the 30th and 31st floors of the Ritz-Carlton, the casino magnate shelled out $70 million in 2012 to buy the property from Millennium Partners founding partner Christopher Jeffries, according to the Real Deal. If Wynn, 80, gets anywhere near his asking price, it would mark the priciest sale for the building. Last year, a 6,800-square-foot, full-floor unit in the building, owned by film producer Sidney Kimmel, went into contract with an asking price of just $24.5 million. The other...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
CoinDesk
'Do You Believe In Second Chances?' Another DAO Is Raising Funds to Buy a Copy of the US Constitution
One month after Sotheby’s announced it would be auctioning off another original copy of the U.S. Constitution, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called UnumDAO, also known as “ConstitutionDAO2,” is trying to buy it. The group’s name is an homage to ConstitutionDAO, a grassroots collective of crypto enthusiasts...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers
The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
Business Insider
Elon Musk gives up top spot on Forbes list of world's richest people to Louis Vuitton chief
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault passed Elon Musk on Forbes Billionaires List on Wednesday. Musk is still the world's richest person on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. The Tesla chief's net wealth has fallen by more than $100 billion this year. The net worth of both men continued to be in flux, but...
ceoworld.biz
Does Leadership Style Matter in Tough Times?
As another year comes to an end, we find ourselves as a nation in a bedeviling quagmire economically heading into 2023. To date, as both Consumer & CEO Confidence measured by the Conference Board continue to fall the US is likely to be already in a recession, or headed into one in the months ahead, despite a historically super tight labor market. But there are troubling cracks in that veneer as well. And given the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year fear mounts that something more than labor could break and become a crisis. And if it does, is your business well enough prepared to navigate it?
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication and Brand Voice
There is no doubt that Strategic Communication is key for any business that wants to build a strong and lasting relationship with its target audience. Among the tools of Strategic Communication, Brand Voice holds a special place. Without a clear and consistent brand voice, it will be difficult to connect with customers on a deeper level. Luckily, developing a brand voice is not as difficult as it might seem. By taking the time to understand your company’s values and personality, you can create a unique voice that will resonate with your audience. Some examples of company values that could influence your brand voice include quality, innovation, customer service, family-friendly, sustainability, etc.
