ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest People (December 14, 2022)

As of December 14, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $188.9 billion, Bernard Arnault Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Elon Musk (No. 2, $176.8 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $133.7 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $115.7 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest...
Essence

Suzanne Shank, CEO Of The Largest Black Woman-Owned Financial Firm, Gets Inducted Into Bond Buyers' Hall Of Fame

Shank IS AMONG FEW WOMEN to Shatter Wall Street’s Glass Ceiling. It’s not easy being a Black woman in finance, but Suzanne Shank makes it look like a cakewalk. Shank, who is the president and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS), the nation’s largest woman- and minority-owned, non-bank financial firm, was recently inducted into the inaugural Bond Buyer Hall of Fame, presented by financial publication The Bond Buyer.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
New York Post

Casino mogul Steve Wynn lists extravagant NYC penthouse for $90M

Steve Wynn is betting big as he hopes to score a whopping $90 million for his Central Park South penthouse. Located on the 30th and 31st floors of the Ritz-Carlton, the casino magnate shelled out $70 million in 2012 to buy the property from Millennium Partners founding partner Christopher Jeffries, according to the Real Deal. If Wynn, 80, gets anywhere near his asking price, it would mark the priciest sale for the building. Last year, a 6,800-square-foot, full-floor unit in the building, owned by film producer Sidney Kimmel, went into contract with an asking price of just $24.5 million. The other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
TheDailyBeast

New FTX CEO Blasts Bahamas Officials Over Huge Mysterious Transfers

The finger-pointing in the wake of FTX’s implosion is expanding, with the crypto firm’s new CEO John Ray accusing Bahamian authorities on Tuesday of seizing hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto without explanation. Ray said that former FTX execs, including Sam Bankman-Fried, likely aided in this process after the company filed for bankruptcy and its assets were supposed to be frozen. “We’ve repeatedly asked them for clarity about what they’ve been doing. And we’ve been shut down on that,” he alleged of Bahamian officials. Ray also said that Bankman-Fried, in an effort to appease the Bahamian government, allowed local residents to withdraw roughly $100 million of their holdings from FTX while the rest of the world’s assets remained frozen. Bahamian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press release on Monday, the country’s Securities Commission called out “misstatements” by Ray, insisting that any actions it had taken were lawful, and that seized assets “will be ultimately distributed, to creditors and clients of FTX, wherever they may be located.”
ceoworld.biz

Does Leadership Style Matter in Tough Times?

As another year comes to an end, we find ourselves as a nation in a bedeviling quagmire economically heading into 2023. To date, as both Consumer & CEO Confidence measured by the Conference Board continue to fall the US is likely to be already in a recession, or headed into one in the months ahead, despite a historically super tight labor market. But there are troubling cracks in that veneer as well. And given the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year fear mounts that something more than labor could break and become a crisis. And if it does, is your business well enough prepared to navigate it?
ceoworld.biz

Strategic Communication and Brand Voice

There is no doubt that Strategic Communication is key for any business that wants to build a strong and lasting relationship with its target audience. Among the tools of Strategic Communication, Brand Voice holds a special place. Without a clear and consistent brand voice, it will be difficult to connect with customers on a deeper level. Luckily, developing a brand voice is not as difficult as it might seem. By taking the time to understand your company’s values and personality, you can create a unique voice that will resonate with your audience. Some examples of company values that could influence your brand voice include quality, innovation, customer service, family-friendly, sustainability, etc.

