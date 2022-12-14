ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Richest People (December 16, 2022)

As of December 16, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $180.5 billion, Bernard Arnault Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Elon Musk (No. 2, $174.6 billion), Gautam Adani (No. 3, $132.0 billion); and Jeff Bezos (No. 4, $111.7 billion). Warren Buffett is the fifth-richest...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (December 17, 2022)

As of December 17, 2022, Michael Platt was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Hinduja brothers (No. 2, $14.9 billion), James Ratcliffe (No. 3, $13.5 billion) and Christopher Hohn (No. 4, $7.9 billion). James Dyson is the...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Switzerland (December 17, 2022)

As of December 17, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $14.3 billion), Ivan Glasenberg (No. 3, $8.8 billion); and Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 4, $8.6 billion). Magdalena Martullo-Blocher is the...
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (December 16, 2022)

As of December 16, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $72.0 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $59.8 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $58.3 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.2 billion) Miriam Adelson is the fifth-richest woman globally, with a whopping $31.8 billion.
ceoworld.biz

Does Leadership Style Matter in Tough Times?

As another year comes to an end, we find ourselves as a nation in a bedeviling quagmire economically heading into 2023. To date, as both Consumer & CEO Confidence measured by the Conference Board continue to fall the US is likely to be already in a recession, or headed into one in the months ahead, despite a historically super tight labor market. But there are troubling cracks in that veneer as well. And given the aggressive pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year fear mounts that something more than labor could break and become a crisis. And if it does, is your business well enough prepared to navigate it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy