Just months before his tragic death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored by his wife, Allison Holker, as an inspiration during his 40th birthday soiree. In video shared Oct. 12 on the family's YouTube channel, Boss' family and friends all hit up the hilltop restaurant Castaway in Burbank, California, for a night of dancing and celebrating. The video shows everyone laughing and having a blast before it cuts to Holker giving an impromptu speech dedicated to her now late husband, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO