FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
jammin1057.com
7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas
Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
jammin1057.com
Doritos Is Doing Something Wild In Las Vegas: See Here
The chip brand Doritos is doing something in Las Vegas that mirrors a food-science experiment. Doritos is honoring the winter solstice in one of the best ways: By dropping an exclusive munchies menu in select markets across America. To no surprise, Las Vegas was chosen as one of these lucky cities.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate the new year in style with a lavish four-course meal at Locale Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE WITH A LAVISH FOUR-COURSE MEAL AT LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN IN MOUNTAIN’S EDGE. Four-course New Year’s Eve meal available for $149 per person, with special wine pairing available for $45 per person. NYE ball drop celebrations at 9 p.m. and midnight. Ring in...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Peyote is a downtown Las Vegas hot spot for Mexican cuisine
One of downtown Las Vegas’ hottest spots for great Mexican food and an ultra-cool vibe, Peyote has just unveiled a new menu for the fall season, one that’s sure to put you in a good mood. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo’s new food items are matched...
Mesquite Local News
1923 PROHIBITION BAR AT MANDALAY BAY ANNOUNCES “NOLA NIGHTS” FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS IN JANUARY
WHAT: 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay brings bayou vibes to the Las Vegas Strip with its New Orleans (NOLA) Nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in January. Each “NOLA Night” features a live musical performance by Troy Romzek as well as Vegas’ sexiest burlesque dancers.
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Front Row Access: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this week’s Front Row Access, Jillian Lopez gives us a look into the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water”.The movie is now playing in theaters.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
963kklz.com
The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada
Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip
While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson
Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
jammin1057.com
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming To Las Vegas In March
Usually if you want to experience a slice of Disney, you’d have to pack the car and head to Anaheim. Now, for once, a slice of Disney is coming to Las Vegas!. Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas, a projection mapping experience at The Shops at Crystals (next to Aria), is playing host to “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” beginning March 30. Families will be able to walk among the Disney Animation classics of past and present.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
