Marjaree Mason Center expanding, bringing services to rural schools
The Marjaree Mason Center is continuing to expand its services thanks to a grant from the Wonderful Company.
Giving Back Strategically During the Holidays
As the holidays approach, so, too, do the appeals for charitable gifts. If you’re like many people, your mailbox and inbox are already filled with messages from nonprofits asking for your financial support before the end of the year. As much as we want to help worthy causes, we each have a finite amount of money that we can afford to give away without jeopardizing our financial security.
Planning Ahead for a Safe Holiday Season
Designate Before You Celebrate This Holiday Season. If you are going out to celebrate the holidays and there is even a possibility that you may drink alcohol, you need to plan for a safe ride home. With just a few drinks you could become too impaired to safely drive. If you choose a designated sober driver before you drink, you can have a good time and get home safely. Designate BEFORE You Celebrate! Happy Holidays!
Carried To Full Term’s Cycle Breakers Are Changing Moms’ Lives, One Heart at a Time
As Mother Theresa said, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” Carried To Full Term’s Cycle Breaker program is the perfect example of doing something small to help someone else. Founded in 2012 by Frances Robin, the nonprofit organization Carried To Full Term (CTFT) provides long-term housing to pregnant and homeless women. “Our goal is to invest in stabilizing women and their families. We provide the tools, support, and resources to help women become independent and self-sufficient.”
Students at PACE West Rewarded with the Chance to Shop for Their Families
‘Tis the season to give! And at PACE West, that’s exactly what students are doing. As students practice kindness, social skills, empathy, and giving, they earn “SWAG Bucks” to exchange for holiday gifts for their families at the school’s Holiday Bonanza. SWAG stands for demonstrating exceptional behaviors that put Safety first and show that students are Willing and able, Acting kind, and Gearing or regulating their emotions.
