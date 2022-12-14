Read full article on original website
Nebo School Board of Education Were Entertained by Goshen Elementary
A darling fifth-grade student, Jovi Judd, led the Nebo School Board of Education and the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance Wednesday night. Principal Ben Atkin then presented to the Nebo School Board of Education about all the successes and celebrations going on at Goshen Elementary. First, the Steps trainers...
PEAK Award - Amanda Shepherd, Facilitator - Sierra Bonita Elementary
Sierra Bonita's Facilitator, Amanda Shepherd just received the PEAK Award from Nebo School District!! Congratulations!. She was nominated by: Kendra McPherson, Ash Nielsen and Garrett Andersen. “Amanda is absolutely incredible in every way possible! She is a source of never-ending support to our interns and new teachers, is an excellent...
Gifts Came Early to Nebo Teachers in December 2022
The Nebo Education Foundation gives gifts in the form of grants to various Nebo teachers across the district. President Marla Bird said, “We feel very fortunate to be able to see the full cycle of how the Nebo Education Foundation is involved in helping the kids of Nebo School District. After we receive funds from the community, we review grant proposals from dedicated teachers who have specific classroom needs, then we are able to award a grant to that teacher who uses those resources to enrich the educational experience for our kids.”
Ms. Frisby's Elf on the Shelf
Ms. Frisby's class has had an elf visiting each day, with a theme and activity, for the 12 school days of Christmas. The students have recently enjoyed Stocking Day and Christmas Cookie day! On Christmas Cookie day, the Elf stole Mrs. Claus' top secret magical cookie recipe and then Ms. Frisby's students wrote their own recipes for magical cookies and shared them with each other. The students completed a word search and sampled really delicious sugar cookie Hershey's kisses!
Mrs. Baxter Gets PEAK Award
“ReNae is attentive to the needs of students and teachers and is a gift to our school. She is funny, friendly, and a positive representation of our school. ReNae is a problem solver and is an invaluable asset to many parents and staff. She is not only capable and efficient, but she speaks Spanish fluently and can speak to families in their language making them feel comfortable and valued. ReNae has a heart of gold and makes every person that walks into the office feel welcome, heard, and helped. She always takes time for whatever we need! She really is the BEST!”
12/16/22 SJHS Newsletter — 16/12/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. With Christmas break starting soon, we will only have three days of school next week. Please remember that the end of the semester / term 2 is on Wednesday, December 21—this is a change from previous years. Students will have one more day during Quest Time (Tuesday) to work on assignments from term 2. Here are the details for next week:
Mrs. Mousser Honored at Nebo School Board Meeting
Mrs. Mousser was honored by Nebo School District's School Board with a PEAK Award (Positive Energy and Kind Employees). PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. When you walk into Mrs. Mousser's kindergarten classroom, you will see the most...
