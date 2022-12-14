AREA ROUNDUP: Venice girls pull away from Port Charlotte

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Venice 73, Port Charlotte 53: At Venice, Jayda Lanham drilled a 3-pointer for an 11-9 lead and Venice never trailed again. Lanham’s trey was part of a 15-2 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the first part of the second quarter.

Port Charlotte came out firing to begin the third quarter and briefly tied the game at 32-32, but the Indians closed out the quarter with a 15-6 run, then pulled away with a 26-point fourth quarter.

Tess O’Leary led Venice (5-2) with 19 points. Izzy Leggett added 18.

Bryanna Griffiths also scored 19 to lead Port Charlotte (8-5). Hailey Cohen added 10.

Venice will travel to DeSoto County on Thursday. Port Charlotte will play host to North Port on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCERCharlotte 8, East Lee County 0: At Punta Gorda, Charlotte controlled the game from the start. While the Tarpons did not score their first goal until midway through the half, they controlled midfield and created opportunities in the attack zone.

The Tarpons had eight shots on goal before Ava Hall was able to send one to the back of the net, giving them a 1-0 lead. It took another 18 minutes for the Tarpons to lengthen their lead. Macie Goshorn, who had been firing the ball from the right side, scored.

Leading 2-0 In the second, the Tarpons offense continued to excel as it scored six goals behind four different players. Tiffany Giannese and Kamila Pena each scored twice. Ambree Mason also scored, then Hall delivered the final goal.

The Tarpons improved to 6-0 and will face rival Port Charlotte on Friday night.