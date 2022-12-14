ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

AREA ROUNDUP: Venice girls pull away from Port Charlotte

By Staff Reports
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtjJv_0jj3kFDI00

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Venice 73, Port Charlotte 53: At Venice, Jayda Lanham drilled a 3-pointer for an 11-9 lead and Venice never trailed again. Lanham’s trey was part of a 15-2 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the first part of the second quarter.

Port Charlotte came out firing to begin the third quarter and briefly tied the game at 32-32, but the Indians closed out the quarter with a 15-6 run, then pulled away with a 26-point fourth quarter.

Tess O’Leary led Venice (5-2) with 19 points. Izzy Leggett added 18.

Bryanna Griffiths also scored 19 to lead Port Charlotte (8-5). Hailey Cohen added 10.

Venice will travel to DeSoto County on Thursday. Port Charlotte will play host to North Port on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCERCharlotte 8, East Lee County 0: At Punta Gorda, Charlotte controlled the game from the start. While the Tarpons did not score their first goal until midway through the half, they controlled midfield and created opportunities in the attack zone.

The Tarpons had eight shots on goal before Ava Hall was able to send one to the back of the net, giving them a 1-0 lead. It took another 18 minutes for the Tarpons to lengthen their lead. Macie Goshorn, who had been firing the ball from the right side, scored.

Leading 2-0 In the second, the Tarpons offense continued to excel as it scored six goals behind four different players. Tiffany Giannese and Kamila Pena each scored twice. Ambree Mason also scored, then Hall delivered the final goal.

The Tarpons improved to 6-0 and will face rival Port Charlotte on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Lakeland, December 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Venice High School football team will have a game with Lakeland High School on December 17, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VENICE, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton's TubaChristmas joins nearly 50-year tradition

TAMPA, Fla. —Why is there a group of musicians rehearsing for a concert in a library auditorium? Because Cliff Peshek brought them together. “And can you imagine they let us play the tubas in the library,” he said, “That always struck me as a funny thing.”. Peshek...
BRADENTON, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

National Wreath Day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’s Presents There Concerts in January

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in January: Grammy Award-nominated Dover Quartet on January 10 at the Historic Asolo Theater; husband/wife duo Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone and Danielle Talamantes, soprano on January 18 at Plantation Golf and Country Club; and violinist Steven Moeckel with pianist Joanna Goldstein on January 29 and 30 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
SARASOTA, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy