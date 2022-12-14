It’s difficult to believe that it’s been less than three years since Daisy Edgar-Jones sauntered onto screens as the elusive loner Marianne in the BBC/Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Her delicate, meticulously detailed performance earned her both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA TV Award nomination, and a spate of enviable parts: Noa, the resilient heroine of Mimi Cave’s stomach-turning horror Fresh; Brenda, the mother at the heart of Dustin Lance Black’s Under the Banner of Heaven; and Kya, the beguiling lead of Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing. But her next role could be even bigger: on December 15, Variety broke the news that the rising star is poised to play the musical superstar Carole King.

