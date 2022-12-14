Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Shantaram’: Watch Negotiations Get Heated With Madame Zhou & Lin in Season Finale (VIDEO)
The season finale for Apple TV+‘s original series Shantaram is slated to arrive on December 16, and in the exclusive clip above, things look to be getting heated between Charlie Hunnam‘s Lin Ford and Gabrielle Scharnitzky’s Madame Zhou. The footage showcases Lin and Zhou face to face...
tvinsider.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Amanda Brugel Joins Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’
Amanda Brugel, best known for playing Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, has been cast in a recurring role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter. According to Deadline, Brugel will portray the character of Blaire, a close friend of Jennifer Connelly‘s (Snowpiercer) Daniela. She will star alongside Joel Edgerton (The Stranger), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Oakes Fegley (Person of Interest), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).
tvinsider.com
‘1923’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTOS)
The Dutton family tree expands with every Yellowstone iteration, and the generations go further back yet again in 1923. Premiering Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as the Dutton family leaders in this rendition of the Taylor Sheridan-created TV family, marking Ford’s first-ever series regular role.
We’re Buzzing: Yellowjackets Has Been Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. It's time for a rematch for the Yellowjackets. The Showtime series, following the titular high school women's soccer team as they try to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, the network announced Dec. 15. Season two, which drops on March 24, is currently in production in Vancouver.
tvinsider.com
‘CSI: Vegas’ Sets Eric Szmanda as Latest Original Series Return in Season 2
Remember when CSI creator Anthony Zuiker and star Marg Helgenberger shared with us that another original series cast member would be showing up on Vegas this season? Well, now we know who it is. TV Insider has learned that Eric Szmanda is reprising his role as Greg Sanders in CSI:...
tvinsider.com
A Look Back at the Time Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Starstruck by Will Smith
In light of the recent death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, we’re looking back at a recent “5 Questions” we did with the So You Think You Can Dance alum months before his tragic passing at the age of 40. At the time, the Ellen star was in the midst of his first season as a judge on the dance competition that made him famous. Read on to learn more about tWitch, from his favorite shows as a kid to a starstruck moment with Will Smith.
The Latest Winter Event in 'Fortnite' Lets You Take Cover in a Giant Snowball
With the start of Season 4 of Fortnite, players of the popular battle royale game are ankle-deep in snow as they participate in Winterfest 2022. The latest iteration of the annual event allows players to earn all sorts of holiday-themed presents and rewards during the month of December. It includes daily log-in bonuses, new outfits, and a venerable advent calendar of fun items and in-game content.
Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG: Best Support Cards
Character cards are the stars of the best decks in Genius Invokation TCG, the brand new card game within Genshin Impact. However, even the strongest character cards need the best support they can get to compensate for weaknesses, fully lean into their strengths, and take advantage of critical opportunities. These are the best support cards in Genius Invokation TCG.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelor’ Season 27 New Promo Released, But Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Zach Shallcross
Zach Shallcross might be “ready” to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but are the fans ready for him? Bachelor Nation appears to have mixed feelings after the latest promo. “I’m ready, are you?” Shallcross says in the new Season 27 teaser (watch below), which features behind-the-scenes...
The Forest Quartet review – joyous jazz in a surreal forest of memory
Three musicians pick up the emotional and practical pieces after their singer dies in this comforting and warm game of fiendish headscratchers with a phenomenal soundtrack
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Set to Play a Musical Icon in an Upcoming Biopic
It’s difficult to believe that it’s been less than three years since Daisy Edgar-Jones sauntered onto screens as the elusive loner Marianne in the BBC/Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Her delicate, meticulously detailed performance earned her both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA TV Award nomination, and a spate of enviable parts: Noa, the resilient heroine of Mimi Cave’s stomach-turning horror Fresh; Brenda, the mother at the heart of Dustin Lance Black’s Under the Banner of Heaven; and Kya, the beguiling lead of Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing. But her next role could be even bigger: on December 15, Variety broke the news that the rising star is poised to play the musical superstar Carole King.
Comments / 0