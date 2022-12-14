ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man charged after holding 6 month old hostage in SWAT standoff

HOUSTON - The man involved in the hours-long standoff with SWAT on Thursday and holding a baby hostage at a Houston apartment has been charged. Eric Keith Williams, 29, has been charged with endangering a child in a lengthy standoff with SWAT officers in the 800 block of Skyline Vista in Fourth Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
HOUSTON, TX

