fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
3 men wanted for robbing, beating up 69-year-old man outside convenience store, HPD says
According to HPD, the victim said he was approached by several men, who began to assault and kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of Houston homeowner on Safeguard St
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was killed during an apparent home invasion, Houston police say. Carl Michael McCloud, Jr., 21, is charged with capital murder. Police are still searching for two other unidentified suspects. Authorities say James Blanton,...
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say. On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said a woman was...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
fox26houston.com
Man charged after holding 6 month old hostage in SWAT standoff
HOUSTON - The man involved in the hours-long standoff with SWAT on Thursday and holding a baby hostage at a Houston apartment has been charged. Eric Keith Williams, 29, has been charged with endangering a child in a lengthy standoff with SWAT officers in the 800 block of Skyline Vista in Fourth Ward.
Man under arrest after standoff where he held knife near baby at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says
At some point, the man, while holding multiple knives to his throat, threatened to take his own life, police said, adding that this was all unfolding near the baby.
20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End
According to HPD, the man was making a run for it when he made a U-turn, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Investigators said they were able to interview some witnesses but that a lot of people left the scene without speaking to police.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
2 teens escaping Seabrook juvenile center arrested with multiple charges following car chase
The two teens led deputies on a pursuit after escaping from a juvenile facility.
Floyd Mayweather's daughter gets 6 years of probation after pleading guilty to 2020 woman's stabbing
Iyanna Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but because of a plea agreement, she will avoid prison time.
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
