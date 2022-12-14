Read full article on original website
Dead Space Remake has gone gold and is ready for release on January 27th
Dead Space is a science fiction/horror media franchise originally developed by Visceral Games, and published and owned by Electronic Arts. Back in July 2021, EA’s Play Live event confirmed that Motive Studio would remake the 2008 Dead Space video game, with an anticipated release date of late 2022. On March 11th, 2022, it was reported that the game’s release date will be pushed back to early 2023. A gameplay trailer for Dead Space remake was released on October 4th, 2022, revealing the game’s release on January 27th, 2023.
Divine Knockout reveals new map “Spirit Shrine”, launches next week
Divine Knockout, the Super Mario Bros-like platformer and fighting indie from Red Beard Games, has just revealed a new teaser for a new map called Spirit Shrine. It’s the first arena from the Japanese pantheon, featuring tides that impact battles directly. Spirit Shrine is scheduled to roll out on December 20th, 2022. Here’s the brief teaser from the official Divine Knockout YouTube channel:
Divine Knockout reveals Zeus and full ability kit
Divine Knockout, the third-person platformer and fighting game from Red Beard Games, has just shown off a first look at Zeus and his entire kit. It’s been revealed in a new livestream on the game’s official Twitch channel, where you might still be able to tune in. Divine Knockout just released last week on December 6th, 2022, for PC and both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
Untitled Attack on Titan Codes – Mission + Warhammer (December 2022)
Roblox Untitled Attack On Titan will have you jumping into the world of giants where you need to defend your towns against these man-eating Titans. To do this, you will use various weaponry and the ability to grapple around the giants to take them down before they can eat you! Look to strengthen your character to the max and become the number one Titan slayer in the game!
Legends ReWritten Codes Wiki – Sea Part 2 Update (December 2022)
Roblox Legends Re:Written is a role-playing type game that will have you fighting against enemies and bosses to get loot drops and to level up your skills. You can mine ore and use them to craft armor and weapons. Use the rolling system to obtain magical powers, and explore the map in search of a variety of artifacts to train your magic. Look to max out your character and become all-powerful!
How to get the Huge Snowman in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to find the Elf on the Shelf each day in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
Heroes Online World Codes – Christmas Update (December 2022)
In Roblox Heroes: Online World aka Heroes: Resurrection aka Heroes: Multiverse, you will get to play as your favorite heroes from the comic books and movies. There are characters like Black Panther, Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and characters from the Fantastic Four! Travel around the map and visit well-known locations like the Avengers tower. Fight off other players and try to become the best hero in the game!
Where are all the Presents in Pet Simulator X – 20 Locations!
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to find all of the presents in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
How to get the Gift Badge and Festive Ability in Ability Wars Roblox
Ability Wars is a Roblox Game that is described as a game where you use different abilities against other players. When you defeat an opponent, you earn “punches,” which are used to unlock new abilities that are activated by pressing E or Q. ‘Tis the holiday season, which means if you need to help on how to get the Gift Badge, which is needed in order to unlock the Festive Ability, our guide will help!
Roblox BedWars Winter/Christmas 2022 update log and patch notes
The BedWars Winter/Christmas update has been released on December 17th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Where to find the Elf on the Shelf in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to find the Elf on the Shelf each day in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
How to get the Elude Glove & Exposed Badge in Slap Battles Roblox
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Elude Glove or how to get the Exposed Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Rhythm party game “Disaster Band” launches next week
Disaster Band, an indie that puts an amusing little twist on rhythm games, has released a new trailer announcing it will launch next week on December 20th, 2022. It was developed by PRODUKTIVKELLER Studios, and published by SunDust, a label of Toplitz Productions. You can watch today’s new gameplay trailer for Disaster Band on Toplitz’s YouTube channel here:
Blacktail Review – Young Magic
Blacktail is a game that will test your love of animals, the forest, and witchcraft as you traverse the Russian woods in a game about self-discovery and survival craft. With no humans to interact with whatsoever, every moral decision you make will be about how you treat the animals and nature around you as you learn what it truly means to be a witch.
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios revealed to be working on a Death Stranding movie adaptation
Although it has just been a week after Hideo Kojima confirmed at The Game Awards that a new Death Stranding video game is in the works, another recent news about a movie adaptation of the game has been revealed. Death Stranding has established its place in gaming history over the...
Summoning Potion for Terraria – Recipe & Ingredients
Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox game that has been around for over decade but has been loved and enjoyed over the years while still being developed by Re-Logic; it is easy to get into the game as it is available across many platforms. The game leans into crafting and building, along with exploration, combat, and more. If you need to know how to make a Summoning Potion in Terraria, we have the recipe!
Rebirth Champions X Codes – Christmas Update (December 2022)
In Roblox Rebirth Champions X, you will be clicking up a storm to earn clicks that you can convert into rebirths. Each time you rebirth, you will increase your click multiplier so that you will get them faster. Use the currency you earn from rebirthing to unlock pets that will upgrade your abilities faster. Unlock new worlds to discover more pets and to increase your click rates. See if you can rise to the top of the leaderboards in this clicker game!
Blox Fruits Codes Wiki – 1M Subs Gamer Robot (December 2022)
Roblox Blox Fruits will have you deciding whether or not you want to be a swashbuckling pirate or an honor bound marine. Whatever choice you make will have you fighting against enemies to level up your character. You will be able to find fruits that will give you special powers and abilities. The rarest of them could make you one of the most powerful players in the game! Fight in epic battles across the seas and explore new lands!
Lost Ark Holiday Twitch Drop contains Bear Skin Sets and amethyst shards
From December 16 until January 10, Lost Ark Twitch viewers can earn new Holiday-themed Twitch Drops this holiday season! Watch participating Twitch streams to earn these great drops: The Stylish Bear Skin Set Selection Chest, which includes a Head, Chestpiece, and Pants, along with 1,000 Amethyst Shards, and a 3 Battle Items Chest, which contains a Healing Battle Item Chest, Utility Battle Item Chest, and Offensive Battle Item Chest.
