Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline and John Cena address the WWE Universe and confirm their massive match on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/17): Moline, Illinois
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. The show saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (12/17): Tampa, Florida
WWE recently held their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, Florida. The show saw reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews face Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Tag Team Match in the main event. Below are the...
rajah.com
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (11/17): Indianapolis, Indiana
WWE recently held their 20th annual Tribute To The Troops Event from inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show saw Drew McIntyre, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus and Ricochet go up against Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka) will defend their IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw, Steve Maclin will go up against Rich Swann in Singles action and Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans will take on Mickie James and the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in Knockouts Division Tag Team action.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Reveals He Still Plans On Winning The Royal Rumble Match
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh to discuss a variety of topics such as how he still plans of winning The Royal Rumble Match. Kofi Kingston said:. “The one...
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Spoilers For Next Week's Show - December 23, 2022
WWE recently held television Tapings for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The tapings took place immediately following last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. - Raquel Rodriguez won a...
rajah.com
TNT Championship Match Confirmed For AEW New Year's Smash Special Event
You can officially pencil in a championship match for the upcoming AEW New Year's Smash special event. Announced for AEW New Year's Smash on December 28, 2022 from Colorado is a showdown pitting Samoa Joe one-on-one against Wardlow. The Joe-Wardlow bout will feature the TNT Championship on-the-line. Make sure to...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Talks The AEW World Trios Championship Best Of 7 Series
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the fans are now looking forward for the series to go to 7 matchups and revealing the stipulation for the 7th and final match will get the fans invested, but at the same time the company is spoiling that the series will definitely go to 7 matches.
rajah.com
WWE Weekend Holiday Tour Notes
The Superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment will be in action on Saturday. Later this evening, WWE Superstars will invade Moline, Illinois' Vibrant Arena, where the follwoing lineup is being advertised:. WWE Holiday Supershow (12/17) * United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Kevin Owens, Butch, and...
rajah.com
WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
rajah.com
Apollo Crews Believes He Has Taken Full Advantage Of His Latest Opportunity In NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he thinks he did not have enough time to develop his character in NXT during his first run there. Apollo Crews said:. “I...
rajah.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Stipulations For The Remaining Best Of 7 Series Matches Between The Elite And Death Triangle
The opening matchup of last Wednesday's Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite episode saw Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC) defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite in match 4 of their Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships. After the match, Kenny Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ Match on next week’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series due to their repeated use of a hammer and the challenge was accepted.
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (12/16/2022): Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX.
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight's one-hour AEW on TNT program is Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, The Best...
rajah.com
Ricochet Reveals His Match With Carmelo Hayes At Worlds Collide Was One Of His Favorites Of The Year
Top WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently had a conversation with The A Show on RNC RADIO on a variety of topics such as how his match with Carmelo Hayes at the WWE NXT Worlds Collide Event was one of his favorite matches of the year. Ricochet said:. “Me and Melo...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/16/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The latest installment of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program kicks off tonight at 8/7c from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. On tap for tonight's show is the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Additionally, the show will include...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Another Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that Lince Dorado will face La Estrella at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
Comments / 0