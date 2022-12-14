WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how TNA Wrestling were bringing in a lot of big names like Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Jeff Hardy and Ric Flair, but what they didn’t do was they needed to grow their business by holding their shows outside of a sound stage. Bischoff also said TNA Wrestling's issue was never about talent as they had a lot of talent and what the company was lacking was strategy because as long as they continue to produce their show inside of a sound stage they will never have credibility with the audience since they never had that big arena feel.

1 DAY AGO