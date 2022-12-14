Read full article on original website
"All Ego" Ethan Page Talks About Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW
"All Ego" Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
DDP Says He Is Not Sure What The Future Holds For CM Punk In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how he wouldn't have done what former AEW World Champion CM Punk did during the All Out media scrum, but CM has his own way and his own belief system and a lot of the things CM Punk has done in his life has worked for him. DDP also spoke about how Punk did a hell of a job as an actor in “Heels,” but he does not know what the future holds for Punk in AEW.
Matt Hardy Teases Character Change In Near Future In AEW
Could "Broken" or "Woken" Matt Hardy be on the horizon in All Elite Wrestling?. The pro wrestling veteran teased a character change coming soon in AEW when talking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about his ongoing rivalry with "All Ego" Ethan Page. Featured below are some...
Big Main Event Announced For Final SmackDown Of 2022
The final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 will feature one hell of a main event. It was revealed in the main event segment of this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the show will feature a big tag-team featured bout. Scheduled for December 30, 2022 and emanating from Tampa,...
Various News: Latest Hey!(EW), Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on AEW's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring All Elite Wrestling women's division star Willow Nighttingale:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, highlights from the latest edition of the Smackdown Lowdown are available on the official YouTube channel of WWE.
Jimmy Korderas Talks The AEW World Trios Championship Best Of 7 Series
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the fans are now looking forward for the series to go to 7 matchups and revealing the stipulation for the 7th and final match will get the fans invested, but at the same time the company is spoiling that the series will definitely go to 7 matches.
Eric Bischoff Says TNA Wrestling Needed To Grow Their Business By Getting Out Of A Sound Stage
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how TNA Wrestling were bringing in a lot of big names like Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Jeff Hardy and Ric Flair, but what they didn’t do was they needed to grow their business by holding their shows outside of a sound stage. Bischoff also said TNA Wrestling's issue was never about talent as they had a lot of talent and what the company was lacking was strategy because as long as they continue to produce their show inside of a sound stage they will never have credibility with the audience since they never had that big arena feel.
Apollo Crews Believes He Has Taken Full Advantage Of His Latest Opportunity In NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he thinks he did not have enough time to develop his character in NXT during his first run there. Apollo Crews said:. “I...
Booker T Sounds Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
What did Booker T think of Mandy Rose's WWE NXT departure?. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about exactly that during the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his...
Father James Mitchell Reflects On His Work With Abyss In TNA, Talks ECW Incident
During a recent Captain's Corner virtual signing, Father James Mitchell, aka The Sinister Minister in ECW, reflected on his work with Abyss in TNA. Check out the comments from Mitchell below. On working with Impact Hall Of Famer Abyss:. “Clearly one of the best runs I ever had [was with...
Kurt Angle Reflects On The Smackdown Six
During the latest recording of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reflected on the end of the Smackdown Six era of WWE. Check out the comments from the master of intensity, intelligence, and integrity below:. I was really sad...
Saraya Comments On WWE's Success With Triple H Running The Company, Vince McMahon's Rumored Return
What does Saraya think of the success of WWE since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over for Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes?. What does she think about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the company, as rumored in recent weeks?. The former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer spoke about this...
Action Andretti Talks At Length About Shocking Upset Victory Over Chris Jericho At AEW Winter Is Coming
Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the rising prospect spoke about his big win on AEW Dynamite over Chris Jericho at the Winter Is Coming 2022 special event this past Wednesday night.
Hulk Hogan Says He Thought Mr. America Would Have Lengthy Run In WWE (Video)
Mr. America didn't quite turn out the way Hulk Hogan thought it would. During a recent chat with Ringside Collectibles, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how he thought his Mr. America character in the early 2000s in WWE would have lasted longer than it ended up lasting. “I thought...
Kofi Kingston Reveals He Still Plans On Winning The Royal Rumble Match
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Bubba Show on 100.7 The Star in Pittsburgh to discuss a variety of topics such as how he still plans of winning The Royal Rumble Match. Kofi Kingston said:. “The one...
Hulk Hogan Says Sean Waltman Turned Out To Be A Really Solid Friend
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on the Ringside Collectibles YouTube channel, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was rock solid and he became a member of the nWo, but he couldn’t figure for a while if X-Pac was loyal to DX or the nWo as he kind of bounced back and forth, though he did turn out to be a really solid friend.
WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
Kevin Nash Believes Triple H Would Make For A Great President Of The United States
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE's Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Triple H would make for a great President of the United States one day as he always had control where the rest of the Kliq faction didn’t and he is very level-headed.
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
Eric Bischoff Reveals What Led To His Decision To Leave TNA Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what led to his decision to leave TNA Wrestling. Eric Bischoff said:. “At the end of this meeting, everything’s going great. Everything’s kind...
