Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvprepbb.com
PHOTOS: Huntington gets past Charleston Catholic at the WV FCA Hoops Classic, 65-57
The Highlanders' Wayne Harris led all scorers with 31 points, and junior Mikey Johnson poured in 15 points in the Huntington victory. Charleston Catholic junior Jayallen Turner scored a team-high 24 points.
marshall.edu
Longtime physicians, friends establish scholarship at Marshall School of Medicine
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Bradley D. Henry, M.D., F.A.C.P., and Jack L. Kinder Jr., M.D., have been friends for more than 30 years, since their early days as classmates at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Over the years, their friendship has continued to grow, and they have teamed up to support future medical students where their friendship began.
Decades of neglect of Huntington, West Virginia, sewer system leads to urgent need for action
From 2015 to 2021 state regulators cited well over 100 violations of the city's Water Pollution Control Permit for excessive discharge from the wastewater treatment plant.
Washington Examiner
Medical school in deep-red West Virginia pushes 'diversity goals' on students, documents show
EXCLUSIVE — The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in West Virginia is quite proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to internal documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner. The documents, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the medical watchdog group Do...
marshall.edu
Marshall, WVSU receive funds to establish Cyber Security Center for Critical Infrastructure
Marshall University, in partnership with West Virginia State University, has received $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to help establish a Cyber Security Center for Critical Infrastructure at each university. The funds are granted to help build capacity at Marshall and West Virginia State University to address needed...
Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
fantasypros.com
Myrtle Beach Bowl: College Football News, Player Opt-Out Tracker & Game Preview (Marshall vs. UConn)
Marshall (-10) vs. Connecticut | Total: 40.5. QB Peter Zamora (Transfer portal) DE Emmanuel Balogun (Transfer portal) RB Rasheen Ali, who rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 TD last year, missed the first 10 games of the season to address his mental health. He showed no rust in the final two games, rushing for a combined 181 yards over 32 carries against Georgia Southern and Georgia State. He and RB Khalan Laborn are a devastating 1-2 punch.
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
Metro News
Marshall’s enrollment continues to drag down budget’s bottom line
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University remains $8 million below projections in student tuition and fee revenue for this fiscal year. MU’s new Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd told members of the Marshall Board of Governors Wednesday the projected revenue from student enrollment for this year is $79.2 million, the actual amount to come in is $70.8 million.
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha BOE discusses fake shooter call
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
West Virginia chemical spill causes trucking company to get a violation notice
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!
Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
Comments / 0