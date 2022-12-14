ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

marshall.edu

Longtime physicians, friends establish scholarship at Marshall School of Medicine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Bradley D. Henry, M.D., F.A.C.P., and Jack L. Kinder Jr., M.D., have been friends for more than 30 years, since their early days as classmates at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Over the years, their friendship has continued to grow, and they have teamed up to support future medical students where their friendship began.
WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
fantasypros.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl: College Football News, Player Opt-Out Tracker & Game Preview (Marshall vs. UConn)

Marshall (-10) vs. Connecticut | Total: 40.5. QB Peter Zamora (Transfer portal) DE Emmanuel Balogun (Transfer portal) RB Rasheen Ali, who rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 TD last year, missed the first 10 games of the season to address his mental health. He showed no rust in the final two games, rushing for a combined 181 yards over 32 carries against Georgia Southern and Georgia State. He and RB Khalan Laborn are a devastating 1-2 punch.
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
WOWK 13 News

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
Metro News

Marshall’s enrollment continues to drag down budget’s bottom line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University remains $8 million below projections in student tuition and fee revenue for this fiscal year. MU’s new Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd told members of the Marshall Board of Governors Wednesday the projected revenue from student enrollment for this year is $79.2 million, the actual amount to come in is $70.8 million.
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha BOE discusses fake shooter call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
Lootpress

Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!

Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
