Otter Tail County, MN

boreal.org

Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Thiesse talks land sales in 2022 and beyond

The unexpected happened in 2021 and 2022 when land sales began popping up. Now, open any newspaper and you’re likely to see an advertisement for an upcoming land auction. There have been motivated sellers and motivated buyers, and that’s led to high land prices. Anecdotally, in Sioux County,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD

Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold

(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
MINNESOTA STATE
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: The Latest on Enbridge Line 3

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications

Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
US 103.3

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND

