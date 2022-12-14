Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
agupdate.com
Thiesse talks land sales in 2022 and beyond
The unexpected happened in 2021 and 2022 when land sales began popping up. Now, open any newspaper and you’re likely to see an advertisement for an upcoming land auction. There have been motivated sellers and motivated buyers, and that’s led to high land prices. Anecdotally, in Sioux County,...
Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD
Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Calls In Outside Resources; Power Outages To Last Through Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power held a press conference Friday afternoon to update the media and public on its continued efforts to restore power to thousands of customers on the 4th day since the two-part winter storm moved into the Northland. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Minnesota Power reported...
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Governor Walz Reappoints Erin Sindberg Porter as Chair of Commission on Judicial Selection
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On December 14, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the reappointment of Erin Sindberg Porter as chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection. She was initially appointed to this position in October 2020. Sindberg Porter is a partner at Jones Day in Minneapolis. She represents...
kfgo.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Utilities Urge Customers to Prepare for Bitter Cold
(Minneapolis, MN) -- With the coldest arctic blast of the season so far headed toward Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they're away. Ross Corson with CenterPoint Energy says "with a programmable thermostat, it's easy to have your heating system work around your schedule... so that you're saving as much energy and money as possible." Corson says be sure your furnace is inspected and tuned-up, and change the filter monthly at this time of year. And on sunny days, he recommends keep curtains and blinds open to take advantage of the sun's heat.
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: The Latest on Enbridge Line 3
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
The impact blizzards have on the disabled
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
fergusnow.com
Minnesota’s November Jobless Rate Ticks Up As 68-Hundred Jobs Added
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s jobless rate is ticking up slightly. The state’s unemployment rate went up two-tenths of a percent in November and has been slowly rising after hitting a record low in June and July. Minnesota added 68-hundred jobs last month. The solid jobs report...
boreal.org
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications
Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
