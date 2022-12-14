Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Playtime: Where to see holiday lights, find last-minute gifts
Now that school is out for the holiday break and the alarms are off at the house for a bit, we have time to do some of the fun holiday events I’ve been seeing on social media and our yearly traditions. So sure, we now have some time, but will a couple of post 7am wake-ups magically fill us with the energy and motivation to do so? While writing this on a Friday night after having taken a trip down to Archie McPhee directly after a half-day pick-up, I’m not so sure. So I’m making the list and we can all check it (twice) if we’re up for it!
Edmonds Lions Club, Lynnwood Knights of Columbus donate coats to College Place Middle School
The Knights of Columbus/Lynnwood for several years has supplied coats to two middle schools and six elementary schools in our area. This year, the new coats went to College Place Middle School. The Edmonds Lions Club has also donated to this project for the past two years.
Portion of 200th ST SW to close January through early April for Scriber Creek Trail improvements
Starting Jan. 3, 2023, a portion of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed for part of the Scriber Creek Trail improvement project, the City of Lynnwood said. The street between Cedar Valley Road and 52nd Avenue West will be closed until the project is complete, which is expected to be in early April.
Catch girls’ ice hockey at Lynnwood Ice Arena Sunday
Girls’ ice hockey is center stage Sunday in Lynnwood as the Seattle Junior Hockey Association hosts games of the Pacific Girls Hockey League (PGHL). The games include the U16 squads of Seattle, San Diego, Anaheim and San Jose. The three days of hockey action kicked off with the Seattle...
Lynnwood mayor thanks city employees for hard work going into the holiday season
At the Lynnwood City Council’s last meeting of the year, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell took a moment to share her appreciation of everyone who works to make the city a great place to work, live and relax. “I wanted to voice some thoughts about people who make up the...
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
City wants your ideas for park improvements in Lynnwood
The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is developing a 10-year Parks and Trail Capital Plan and wants to hear from community members about what park improvements they would like to see included in the new plan. A public comment period seeking feedback on how the city...
Lynnwood man sentenced to prison for making interstate threats and hate crime
A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and a hate crime. Joey David George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022. In his plea agreement, George admitted he made threatening telephone calls from or near his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers
Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
