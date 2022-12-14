Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces
Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico
Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
Fronteras- Food insecurity in New Mexico
On this episode, we focus on food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, Anthony Moreno talks with Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. We also visit an El Paso business that highlights the work of local artists and talented people in the city, while giving back. Producer Evelyn Sandoval shares the story of Chuco Relic.
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from...
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
News We Love: Marine surprises family for the holidays
A Marine has returned home to surprise his family with a holiday visit. Private First Class Kaden Gonzales returned home to New Mexico and surprised his mom with a visit for the holidays. The heartwarming surprise visit put his mom's worries at ease after the two embraced at the front...
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents.
Abiquiu Lake Fishing Guide (What To Expect)
The Abiquiu Reservoir is situated in Rio Arriba County in the southern U.S. state of New Mexico. The 1,800-foot-long and 340-foot-tall earth-filled Abiquiu Dam, which was built in 1963 and elevated in 1986, holds back water from the Rio Chama. If you are interested in Abiquiu Lake fishing, this article is for you. We will be sharing all important facts that you need to be aware of when you go ahead with fishing at the lake. Based on these facts, you will be able to take your fishing adventures to the next level.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
New Mexico ‘ordering’ 6.5 billion gallons of water from Jicarilla Apache Nation
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the price of the water lease. CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico made its first “order” of 6.5 billion gallons of water under a new agreement with the Jicarilla Apache Nation. The state could ultimately lease up to 65 billion gallons from the sovereign nation over the next […]
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
THURS: Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress, + More
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Early childhood education in New Mexico needs a bridge that officials say will cost almost $154 million. This money could cover day care and preschool costs, help with...
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
