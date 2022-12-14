The Abiquiu Reservoir is situated in Rio Arriba County in the southern U.S. state of New Mexico. The 1,800-foot-long and 340-foot-tall earth-filled Abiquiu Dam, which was built in 1963 and elevated in 1986, holds back water from the Rio Chama. If you are interested in Abiquiu Lake fishing, this article is for you. We will be sharing all important facts that you need to be aware of when you go ahead with fishing at the lake. Based on these facts, you will be able to take your fishing adventures to the next level.

