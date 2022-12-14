ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

CBS News

Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces

Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico

Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Fronteras- Food insecurity in New Mexico

On this episode, we focus on food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, Anthony Moreno talks with Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. We also visit an El Paso business that highlights the work of local artists and talented people in the city, while giving back. Producer Evelyn Sandoval shares the story of Chuco Relic.
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

News We Love: Marine surprises family for the holidays

A Marine has returned home to surprise his family with a holiday visit. Private First Class Kaden Gonzales returned home to New Mexico and surprised his mom with a visit for the holidays. The heartwarming surprise visit put his mom's worries at ease after the two embraced at the front...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
travelyouman.com

Abiquiu Lake Fishing Guide (What To Expect)

The Abiquiu Reservoir is situated in Rio Arriba County in the southern U.S. state of New Mexico. The 1,800-foot-long and 340-foot-tall earth-filled Abiquiu Dam, which was built in 1963 and elevated in 1986, holds back water from the Rio Chama. If you are interested in Abiquiu Lake fishing, this article is for you. We will be sharing all important facts that you need to be aware of when you go ahead with fishing at the lake. Based on these facts, you will be able to take your fishing adventures to the next level.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
