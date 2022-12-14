Read full article on original website
Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces
Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico
Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
Fronteras- Food insecurity in New Mexico
On this episode, we focus on food insecurity in New Mexico. To learn more, Anthony Moreno talks with Mag Strittmatter, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank and Lorenzo Alba, Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos. We also visit an El Paso business that highlights the work of local artists and talented people in the city, while giving back. Producer Evelyn Sandoval shares the story of Chuco Relic.
News We Love: Marine surprises family for the holidays
A Marine has returned home to surprise his family with a holiday visit. Private First Class Kaden Gonzales returned home to New Mexico and surprised his mom with a visit for the holidays. The heartwarming surprise visit put his mom's worries at ease after the two embraced at the front...
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Animal Humane invites community to ‘Winter Story & Craft’ event
Animal Humane New Mexico takes a vital part of its mission to humane education by hosting the ‘Winter Story & Crafy’ event this Saturday, Dec. 17. Since 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico has been serving our state’s cats and dogs each year – providing vital resources for pets and pet owners in the land of enchantment.
Abiquiu Lake Fishing Guide (What To Expect)
The Abiquiu Reservoir is situated in Rio Arriba County in the southern U.S. state of New Mexico. The 1,800-foot-long and 340-foot-tall earth-filled Abiquiu Dam, which was built in 1963 and elevated in 1986, holds back water from the Rio Chama. If you are interested in Abiquiu Lake fishing, this article is for you. We will be sharing all important facts that you need to be aware of when you go ahead with fishing at the lake. Based on these facts, you will be able to take your fishing adventures to the next level.
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
Cold temps as clouds increase tonight
Bitterly cold temperatures dominated our state Saturday morning with lows -15° for Angel Fire and -10° for Red River. Wind chills were even colder! Full sunshine helped moderate some temperatures this afternoon, but it was still 10° or so below average. The air is very dry, so we’ll see temps plummet again tonight. But we’re beginning to see some changes over far southwestern NM as high clouds arrive. Overall, temps will stay a few degrees milder than last night with more clouds by morning. You’ll still need the extra layers heading out the door.
Bitterly cold temperatures dominated our state Saturday morning with lows -15° for Angel Fire and -10° for Red River. Wind chills were even colder! Full sunshine helped moderate some temperatures this afternoon, but it was still 10° or so below average. The air is very dry, so we’ll see temps plummet again tonight. But we’re beginning to see some changes over western NM as higher clouds arrive. Overall, temps will stay a few degrees milder than last night with more clouds by morning. You’ll still need the extra layers heading out the door though!
Reports of botulism in alfalfa cubes; horse owners cautioned
Veterinarians around the country have been cautioning horse owners not to feed hay cubes processed in Colorado following horse deaths attributed to botulism in contaminated feeds. So far, the contaminated source has not been released. However, Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes has urged customers to discontinue feeding bags with...
Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from...
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Service Dogs Changing Veterans’ Lives
From picking up a dropped set of keys and opening doors to loading the laundry in the washer and assisting someone in and out of bed, having a properly trained service dog can be the difference between a disabled veteran having their own independence or needing 24/7 in-person care. Founder...
More questions than answers at Colorado River water meetings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Key questions resurfaced Thursday at a conference of Colorado River water administrators and users from seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and Mexico who are served by the shrinking river stricken by drought and climate change. Who will bear the brunt of more water supply...
New Mexico ‘ordering’ 6.5 billion gallons of water from Jicarilla Apache Nation
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the price of the water lease. CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico made its first “order” of 6.5 billion gallons of water under a new agreement with the Jicarilla Apache Nation. The state could ultimately lease up to 65 billion gallons from the sovereign nation over the next […]
As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
