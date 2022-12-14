Read full article on original website
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
Cannon Air Force Base schedules 2023 airshow
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced that it will host its first airshow since 2018 next year. According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, the airshow is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at the base. Officials said more information will be provided […]
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
Curry County looking for people of interest after man found dead
UPDATE: 7:15 p.m. Officials with the Curry County Sherriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating four people of interest after Ismael Zachery Martinez was found dead on Friday. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office people of interest include: The Curry County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents with information regarding these individuals or their whereabouts, […]
