CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced that it will host its first airshow since 2018 next year. According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, the airshow is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at the base. Officials said more information will be provided […]

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO