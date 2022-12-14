Read full article on original website
Car lands upside down after plummeting into Fullerton canal; DUI suspected
The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood […]
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Traps Vehicle with Occupants, 6 Hospitalized
San Bernardino, CA: Six occupants in a sedan were trapped and injured after a collision involving a semi-truck just before midnight Friday in the city of San Bernardino. At approximately 11:59 p.m., Dec. 16, San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the intersection of I Street and Mill.
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
countynews.tv
Silverado: Ferrari Split In Half, Driver Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Canyon Crash
12.16.2022 | 3:40 PM | SILVERADO – The driver of a red Ferrari California was killed in a high-speed crash with two other vehicles that split the sportscar in half, Friday evening. The deadly crash was reported on Santiago Canyon Road south of Limestone Spur around 3:40 PM when...
Sheriff: suspect flees OC traffic stop, causes crash that kills motorist
A motorist was killed, and his passenger critically injured today when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster.
Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside
Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car, Another Injured Following Double Shooting
12.18.2022 | 1:46 AM | SANTA ANA – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle parked in a 7-Eleven parking lot and a another man was found injured at a nearby hospital following a double shooting, early Sunday morning. The shooting is believed to have occurred...
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
orangecountytribune.com
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
Residents escape Mission Viejo house fire
Firefighters were called to a Mission Viejo home after flames engulfed a garage and several vehicles early Friday morning. Neighbors reported the fire and pounded on the door of the home around 1:15 a.m. to alert the sleeping residents, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram. Arriving firefighters found flames burning through a garage […]
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park
A 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release a time or say where Alejandrino Baligad was found. Baligad had last been seen at approximately 11 a.m. Friday near North Benton Way and Sunset Boulevard, according...
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Yard of Apartment Complex
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a wall and landed on the property of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, Dec. 14, in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to...
6 juveniles arrested in connection with dating app carjacking in southeast Los Angeles
Six juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a social media app carjacking in Southeast Los Angeles. Police say the suspects communicated with their victims through the dating app Tagged. They would lure them to an area in southeast L.A. where they would rob the victims at gunpoint and take their vehicles, according to […]
Teen dead, boy hospitalized in South Los Angeles motor bike crash: LAPD
A teen is dead and a child was hospitalized after their small motor bike collided with a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. The crash at 92nd Street and Orchard Avenue was reported at about 5:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. A teen boy […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
