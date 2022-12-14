Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
rrobserver.com
Letter to the editor: GOP’s vilification of health order is callous
On Dec. 13, the Observer posted an article to its website about the surge of patients pushing hospitals beyond their licensed capacity. The cause? A “triple-demic” of flu, COVID and RSV. But in the face of this surge, much of it among children, the state Republican Party would win an Olympic gold medal for callous disregard for the health of New Mexicans.
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents.
pinonpost.com
MLG copies former GOP opponent’s rebate plan she once called ‘socialist’
In a strange turn of events, far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexico legislators to adopt a $750 to $1,500 rebate plan with the new windfall of over $1.1 billion in “new money” to spend in the new fiscal year due to increased oil and gas proceeds.
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
kunm.org
As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
kunm.org
THURS: Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress, + More
Early childhood education advocates look for stopgap funding as they await a decision from Congress - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Early childhood education in New Mexico needs a bridge that officials say will cost almost $154 million. This money could cover day care and preschool costs, help with...
Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
KOAT 7
Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
krwg.org
Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
newsfromthestates.com
Head of New Mexico prisons says current level of oversight ‘more than enough’
A New Mexico Department of Corrections official walks toward the front entrance of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants in November 2021. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source New Mexico) A proposal in the upcoming session could result in more scrutiny of New Mexico’s prisons, but the person...
newmexicopbs.org
Addressing NM’s Alcohol Problem
12.15.2022- In collaboration with New Mexico In Depth, Gene Grant hosts a roundtable discussion about the impacts of alcohol in our state. Journalist Ted Alcorn explains his findings in a 7-part series which focuses our death rate that currently leads the U.S., drunk driving, alcohol’s impact on violent crime, myths when it comes to who carries the burden of this problem, failings in our state’s public policy, and the overarching issue of addiction and how it’s treated.
KOAT 7
Lawmakers have lots of ideas on how to spend billions in new state money
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s almost like New Mexico won the lottery. "$3.6 billion,” UNM economist Reilly White exclaimed. “I know when you think about it this way, if we divide it, 2.2 million New Mexicans for every man, woman and child in New Mexico, that's over 1500 bucks."
pinonpost.com
MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
Stimulus Push: New Mexicans Could See Another Round of $750 Checks in 2023
Taxpayers in New Mexico who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in the new year. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reportedly planning to push for legislation...
Unemployment rate in New Mexico continues on downward trend
The national unemployment rate has not changed from 3.7%.
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We need someone to stand up for us’: NM fails patients hounded by medical debt collectors
New Mexico passed a law in 2021 meant to protect people with low incomes from being sued or facing aggressive collection agencies over medical debt. But the state is doing little to enforce its new law, and two patient-led lawsuits allege health care companies keep suing people anyway. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sandpoint Reader
A ‘contrarian elder’ speaks up against hate speech
Hate speech and fear speech are alive and active in North Idaho. They seem to scream a desire to impose their particular mix of far-right politics and religion on certain institutions in our communities — like libraries, schools, city councils and county commissions, not to mention our state Legislature. It’s past time that we who are alarmed at their destructive tactics speak up to counter their extremism.
