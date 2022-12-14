SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

