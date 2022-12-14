ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

Letter to the editor: GOP’s vilification of health order is callous

On Dec. 13, the Observer posted an article to its website about the surge of patients pushing hospitals beyond their licensed capacity. The cause? A “triple-demic” of flu, COVID and RSV. But in the face of this surge, much of it among children, the state Republican Party would win an Olympic gold medal for callous disregard for the health of New Mexicans.
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
kunm.org

As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Addressing NM’s Alcohol Problem

12.15.2022- In collaboration with New Mexico In Depth, Gene Grant hosts a roundtable discussion about the impacts of alcohol in our state. Journalist Ted Alcorn explains his findings in a 7-part series which focuses our death rate that currently leads the U.S., drunk driving, alcohol’s impact on violent crime, myths when it comes to who carries the burden of this problem, failings in our state’s public policy, and the overarching issue of addiction and how it’s treated.
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
Sandpoint Reader

A ‘contrarian elder’ speaks up against hate speech

Hate speech and fear speech are alive and active in North Idaho. They seem to scream a desire to impose their particular mix of far-right politics and religion on certain institutions in our communities — like libraries, schools, city councils and county commissions, not to mention our state Legislature. It’s past time that we who are alarmed at their destructive tactics speak up to counter their extremism.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy