This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate
A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop
A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Amy Parsons named 16th president of Colorado State University
The Colorado State University Board of Governors today confirmed Amy Parsons as the 16th president of CSU – the CSU System’s flagship campus located in Fort Collins – effective Feb. 1, 2023, following a highly competitive, nationwide five-month search process. “The Board of Governors is extremely confident...
As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore
Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
Crisp & Green Opening a Second Fort Collins Location
The Crisp & Green franchise, a fast casual eatery featuring healthy, chef-crafted fare, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins later this winter.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
Longtime Arvada police officer Ed Brady named chief
Ed Brady began his career with the Arvada Police Department in 1994 and has risen in the ranks since, serving as deputy police chief since the end of 2014.
