Kersey, CO

The Denver Gazette

Nurse permitted to sue over Community College of Denver's statement she did not graduate

A Brighton woman who worked for 15 years as a nurse after graduating from the Community College of Denver may sue the school for its representation that she never received a degree, a career-altering allegation that reportedly plunged her into unemployment and foreclosure. The state's Court of Appeals earlier this month reversed a decision by a Denver judge, who tossed Justine Salazar's lawsuit upon concluding Colorado's governmental immunity law precluded her from seeking any relief against CCD. ...
DENVER, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

LOVELAND, CO
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
k12dive.com

With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt

As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
LITTLETON, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State University

Amy Parsons named 16th president of Colorado State University

The Colorado State University Board of Governors today confirmed Amy Parsons as the 16th president of CSU – the CSU System’s flagship campus located in Fort Collins – effective Feb. 1, 2023, following a highly competitive, nationwide five-month search process. “The Board of Governors is extremely confident...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

As mayor, Hancock walked the arts walk | John Moore

Michael Hancock could “Imagine 2020” when he became Denver’s mayor in 2011. He just couldn’t imagine, you know … 2020. Who could?. In 2013, Hancock launched “Imagine 2020,” Denver’s first strategic cultural visioning plan in 25 years. By activating a diverse cross-section of city, community and cultural leaders, Hancock made it plain from the start that arts and culture would permeate every aspect of his administration, driven by the guiding principle that the arts are for everyone.
ARAPAHOE, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO

