Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners

Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support local small businesses. Courtesy/Chamber. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by Blue Bucks winner Colleen...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events

Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com​
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs

Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Aspen’s ‘Girls On The Run’ Program Wraps Up Fall Season

Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the Jingle Bell 5k in Santa Fe. Courtesy/LAPS. The Aspen Girls on the Run team wrapped up the fall season running in the Jingle Bell 5K in Santa Fe earlier this month. Every student ran with a buddy and finished the jingle bell/holiday-themed race which drew over 100 participants.
ASPEN, CO
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17

From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20

Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Swearing In Ceremony For Elected Officials

State Representative for Dist. 43 Christine Chandler, center, is sworn into office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas while husband and newly elected County Assessor George Chandler looks on. The swearing in ceremony was held Thursday night in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

All Shall Be Well: The Remedy For Racism

Clergy from left, Deacon Cynthia Biddlecomb, retired; Pastor Nicolé Ferry, Assistant Rector Lynn Finnegan and Pastor Deb Church. Courtesy photo. Over the past three months, I’ve participated in an intense class on racism in our country. It’s been demanding in terms of time, intellectual capacity, and perhaps most of all, heart capacity.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LA Girls Get First Win Of Season Dropping Belen 57-44

The Topper girls’ basketball team runs onto the court in Griffith Gym Friday night for a contest against the Belen Eagles. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. GG Romero is closely guarded by Jadarose Wright as she drives into the goal for one of her 29 points scored for the night. She was top scorer for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

