An arrest has finally been made in the years-long investigation into the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson: Police say the boy’s adoptive mother is now in custody. Crystal Wilson has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of abandoning and concealing a body, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced Tuesday. She was arrested a day earlier at her home in Georgia and is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face the charges. The arrest comes more than six years after Jesse Wilson was reported missing by his adoptive mother in July 2016. His remains were found near a road about six miles from his home almost two years later, with police saying at that time they weren’t sure if it would be possible to determine a cause of death given the state of decomposition. Police say they still don’t know exactly what happened to the boy, even after the adoptive mother’s arrest. “She knows what happened. She’s not telling us,” police said.Read it at ABC 15

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO