This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Arizona man claims to be 'Jesus,' crashes into, tries to kill 'demon'-possessed driver with kids in tow: cops
An Arizona man allegedly rammed a car containing two young children and tried to kill the male driver in order to remove a "demon" from inside of him.
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
KTAR.com
Transgender woman left dead after shooting in stopped vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in a stopped vehicle that left a transgender woman dead and a man seriously injured in south Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to an incident in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived,...
12news.com
Man shot and killed while taking car for a test drive in Phoenix
A Phoenix man was shot and killed Saturday while taking his car for a test drive with a prospective buyer. Here's what we know.
10-Year-Old Boy’s Adoptive Mother Arrested in His Death
An arrest has finally been made in the years-long investigation into the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson: Police say the boy’s adoptive mother is now in custody. Crystal Wilson has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of abandoning and concealing a body, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced Tuesday. She was arrested a day earlier at her home in Georgia and is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face the charges. The arrest comes more than six years after Jesse Wilson was reported missing by his adoptive mother in July 2016. His remains were found near a road about six miles from his home almost two years later, with police saying at that time they weren’t sure if it would be possible to determine a cause of death given the state of decomposition. Police say they still don’t know exactly what happened to the boy, even after the adoptive mother’s arrest. “She knows what happened. She’s not telling us,” police said.Read it at ABC 15
AZFamily
22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
YAHOO!
2 sentenced in Maricopa County homicide cases
April 14, 2020: Mother charged in overdose death of 2-year old daughter. Chandler mother Shae’d Bowen will serve 10-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter in the overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter and the intoxication of her older 7-year-old daughter. Bowen, 32, pled guilty to one count of manslaughter...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Oxygen
