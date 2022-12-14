ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

KTAR.com

Transgender woman left dead after shooting in stopped vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in a stopped vehicle that left a transgender woman dead and a man seriously injured in south Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to an incident in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived,...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Boy’s Adoptive Mother Arrested in His Death

An arrest has finally been made in the years-long investigation into the disappearance and death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson: Police say the boy’s adoptive mother is now in custody. Crystal Wilson has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of abandoning and concealing a body, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced Tuesday. She was arrested a day earlier at her home in Georgia and is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face the charges. The arrest comes more than six years after Jesse Wilson was reported missing by his adoptive mother in July 2016. His remains were found near a road about six miles from his home almost two years later, with police saying at that time they weren’t sure if it would be possible to determine a cause of death given the state of decomposition. Police say they still don’t know exactly what happened to the boy, even after the adoptive mother’s arrest. “She knows what happened. She’s not telling us,” police said.Read it at ABC 15
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
YAHOO!

2 sentenced in Maricopa County homicide cases

April 14, 2020: Mother charged in overdose death of 2-year old daughter. Chandler mother Shae’d Bowen will serve 10-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter in the overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter and the intoxication of her older 7-year-old daughter. Bowen, 32, pled guilty to one count of manslaughter...
CHANDLER, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

19-year-old woman fatally shot in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Buckeye Monday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said that just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to shots fired call near Baseline and Apache roads. When...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
