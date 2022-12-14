At the start of the 2022-23 school year Greenville R-2 was informed on a new policy regarding vaping. This policy was developed due to the extensive use of vaping products within the Greenville School District. The former policy of a juvenile referral was ineffective, so after consultation with local stakeholders, this revised policy was developed and implemented to determine its effectiveness before being implemented county wide. The policy is enforced by law enforcement and the courts. It is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school officials, the prosecuting attorney, judges and the juvenile office.

GREENVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO