3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
Indictment: Iron County man set fires in national forest, pointed crossbow at Forest Service officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — An Iron County man has been indicted on accusations that he started fires in Mark Twain National Forest and pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer. Lucas G. Henson, 36, was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson...
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
New Vaping Policy at Greenville R-2
At the start of the 2022-23 school year Greenville R-2 was informed on a new policy regarding vaping. This policy was developed due to the extensive use of vaping products within the Greenville School District. The former policy of a juvenile referral was ineffective, so after consultation with local stakeholders, this revised policy was developed and implemented to determine its effectiveness before being implemented county wide. The policy is enforced by law enforcement and the courts. It is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school officials, the prosecuting attorney, judges and the juvenile office.
High School boys basketball roundup, Dec. 16: Chaffee narrowly gets by Scott County Central
Chaffee defeated Scott County Central 58-54 on Friday at Chaffee High School. It was a back-and-forth affair all night with SCC having a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Chaffee managed to grab a one-point lead going into halftime but the Braves made it a brand new ball game with a tied score after three quarters. The Red Devils ultimately pulled away at the end for the four-point victory.
First class of construction career program in Cairo celebrates graduation
CAIRO, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation created the Highway Construction Careers Training Program for minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals in a partnership with community colleges across the state. The program has been helping those individuals for more than a decade. Friends, family and instructors filled Lorenzo Hall...
Hansbrough to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 inductees Thursday — and one of them is a very familiar name to local basketball fans. Tyler Hansbrough, a 2005 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School who led the Mules to Class 5 state championships before becoming a three-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, will be enshrined in the Hall in a ceremony on Feb. 5, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
