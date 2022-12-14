ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

theplanetD

Best places to stay in Florida in 2023

So, where are the best places to stay in Florida? You have many coastlines to choose from in Florida, with the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Ocean, and Florida Straits around you. Located on a peninsula on the southern tip of the Continental United States, Florida has endless white-sand beaches, tropical islands, and national parks. It has that hot holiday getaway atmosphere – enticing for visitors chasing sand, sea, and sun.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
mynews13.com

Unlike snow, cold Christmas' are not uncommon for Central Florida

You probably heard the buzz, this Christmas could be a frigid one for most of the country!. The Climate Prediction Center temperature outlooks, and the weather forecast models project that an arctic blast will grip most of the nation for this year’s holiday. The temperature outlooks are calling for...
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

14 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida You Must See!

Looking for the Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida?. Although most people associate Christmas with cold and snow, Florida’s perpetually warm weather does not stop locals from putting on some spectacular Christmas displays. If you’re on the fence about whether to spend the holidays in Florida, just...
westorlandonews.com

Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens

Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Uncovering Florida

10 Fun Things to Do in Florida When You're All Out of Ideas

Train ride at Busch Gardens Tampa | Rainbow RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. Florida is one of the world's top travel destinations and it's no wonder why! With clear blue springs, ocean oases and theme parks galore, there are many activities to uncover in Florida. While the list of fun things to do in Florida is nearly endless, we wanted to create a shortlist for your viewing and planning pleasure. If you'd like to learn more about any one particular topic, be sure to click the links in each point to discover more ideas for that particular topic!
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
marketplace.org

How much profit do fireworks stands make?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
10NEWS

New survey ranks Florida's 67 counties on how well we're caring for our kids

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Policy Institute has released its 2022 numbers – ranking the well-being of children in the Sunshine State's 67 counties. The well-being index ranks counties by how well kids are doing when it comes to the four major categories of economic well-being: education, health, and family and community support.
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL

