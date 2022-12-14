Read full article on original website
WSAZ
West Virginia’s 55 counties prepare for weather event amid holiday travel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecasted winter weather may add a challenge to a normally busy time for holiday travel. “We expect snow, we expect cold weather and absolutely want and need a white Christmas,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We absolutely want and need a white Christmas, but with all that said, it’s gonna get pretty tough.”
WSAZ
Kanawha County issues State of Emergency due to incoming winter storm
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County due to predictions of potentially severe winter weather and a flash freeze. The National Weather Service has stated that an arctic front will be sweeping across the region Thursday night, bringing...
WSAZ
Kanawha County warming shelters prepare for winter weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend weather event will see temperatures dropping dramatically in just a few hours time. Even if the air feels normally tolerable late Thursday night, that will change in just a few hours’ time. For those who are used to sleeping in the streets,...
WSAZ
Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
WSAZ
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
WSAZ
Part of I-64 bridge history comes down
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 64 history in West Virginia came down Wednesday, as the main span of the old Nitro-St. Albans Bridge was lowered onto a barge. According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge, which...
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning in Kanawha County has closed the the left two lanes on Interstate 64 Westbound, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ that an Amazon tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-64 WB at mile marker 54 in South Charleston. It happened right by the...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have reopened to motorists. The road was shutdown following a two vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The road reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Someone this Christmas will be celebrating the season with a brand new Ford F-150 thanks to a giveaway by Tudor’s Biscuit World. WSAZ’s Lesya Feinstein was at Midway Ford in Hurricane Thursday where the lucky winner’s name was drawn.
WSAZ
Healthy holiday snack options
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is sometimes a tough time of year to try to maintain healthy habits. Dez Gibbs, owner of “The Studio” in Huntington, stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for a healthy, happy holiday.
WSAZ
Salvation Army short of reaching red kettle campaign goal
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services with the dropping temperatures. “Anytime the temperature drops below freezing, we have our shelter open at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland, for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Major Jason Swain. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. So we are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up, too.”
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
WSAZ
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
WSAZ
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 South has reopened following a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer. According to Jackson County deputy, the driver of a concrete truck traveling south lost control and went off the roadway about two miles north of Ripley. The semi took out a sign along the...
WSAZ
Man accused of shooting tourists near L.A. bar arrested in Charleston
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WSAZ
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting.
WSAZ
W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.
WSAZ
“The Good Time Christmas Carol” opens in Huntington this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A classic Christmas story is coming to life in Huntington this week, and you’ll see a familiar face on the stage. Michael Valentine stopped by First Look at Four to talk about “The Good Time Christmas Carol,” starring Tim Irr as Ebenezer Scrooge.
WSAZ
Huntington woman dies in Indiana crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAZ) - A woman from Huntington died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 74 in Indianapolis, NBC affiliate WTHR reports. The station says Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was a passenger in an SUV that rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer and rolled several times. Bunyer died at the scene, according to...
