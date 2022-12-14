ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services with the dropping temperatures. “Anytime the temperature drops below freezing, we have our shelter open at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland, for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Major Jason Swain. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. So we are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up, too.”

