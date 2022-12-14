ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonefeather.com

Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gonomad.com

Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC
accesswdun.com

Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment

Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting

First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WLOS.com

83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
BURNSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy