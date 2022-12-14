Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Exhibition of aluminum Christmas trees, popular in '50s and '60s, evokes memories for many
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The aluminum Christmas tree exhibition, located in the Transylvania Heritage Museum in Brevard, North Carolina, is in full swing for people of all ages to enjoy this holiday season. For many, this exhibit goes beyond its unique outward quality of holiday décor not seen very...
theonefeather.com
Fire destroys Kituwah, LLC building
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Kituwah, LLC building burned in a fire on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Fire Dept. officials noted they were dispatched to the scene at 1:55 a.m. and, joined by crews from Bryson City, Qualla, Maggie Valley, and Savanna, extinguished the fire. They note that the cause is under investigation.
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in Greenville
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
accesswdun.com
Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment
Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
WYFF4.com
No heat for some residents at Upstate apartment complex, requests to fix have not been answered, they say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As temperatures drop, some residents at an Upstate apartment complex said they haven't had heat for months. They say requests to fix it have not been answered. Boulder Creek Apartments are a part of Section 8 housing. They're located off Furman Hall Road in Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Another arrest in the OCSO 2022 drug round-up operation
Another arrest announced in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s second drug round-up operation of the year. Only a few days after the 17th arrest of the operation, the now 18th arrest was announced by the Sheriff’s Office Friday.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting
First Presbyterian Academy in Greenville held its Christmas program today for their K-2 thru 5th grades titled "Jesus Is Born." A man in Anderson County won 200 thousand dollars from a five dollar scratch-off after stopping to greet his dad. ‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save...
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
FOX Carolina
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
Additional arrest in Oconee County drug round-up operation
An additional arrest now made following the second Oconee County Sheriff’s Office drug round-up of the year. This is the 17th arrest since the operation began in early September.
WLOS.com
83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
