Beaver Falls, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022! 
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton! 
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors

Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Class 4A Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball. Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
cranberryeagle.com

Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer

Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
CBS Pittsburgh

Eat'n Park holiday commercial celebrates 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Eat'n Park holiday commercial is celebrating in 40th anniversary this year.It's a sign of the holidays in Pittsburgh, with the signature tree bending down to pick up the bouncing shining star. To mark the occasion, patients and their families at UPMC Children's Hospital created their own Christmas ornaments inspired by the commercial.The commercial started as a 'thank you' to the city for supporting the Caring for Kids campaign, which benefits the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital. Throughout the years, more than $11 million has been through this campaign.The ornaments made by the patients and families are now proudly on display on the tree in the hospital's atrium.
sopghreporter.com

South Side Clean Team member needs help

A GoFundMe fundraiser is hoping to raise $3,000 for a man they are calling one of South Side's "silent heroes." A member of the South Side Clean Team, he has been working to make the community a better place by doing the quiet work of cleaning up the streets. According...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley's Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000

Jake Pollaro banked in the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 55-53 nonsection boys basketball victory over Seneca Valley on Friday night. Royce Parham and Jayden Thomas each scored 13 points and Pollaro finished with 10 for North Hills (4-1). Andrew Roy scored 21 points and Tyler Pepin had 13 for the Raiders (1-4).
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh

Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel grad catches on with Dodgers

Not only has Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agreed to sign on with a Major League Baseball team, but he’ll also be joining one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will be inking a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor league training facility in February.
