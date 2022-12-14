Read full article on original website
'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022!
Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton!
Brian Shaw scholarship winner named during graduation at Allegheny County Police Training Academy
A Lower Burrell man was presented with the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship during the graduation ceremony Friday for the largest Allegheny County Police Training Academy cadet class in at least seven years. Colton Moorhead, 22, one of 32 graduating cadets, learned about winning the scholarship shortly before Friday’s ceremony...
'The Pittsburgh Novel' catalogs Western Pennsylvania fiction back to the late 1700s
As a young man in the early 1960s, Peter Oresick stopped at his local library and borrowed a copy of “Request for Sherwood Anderson,” a story collection by fellow Ford City native Frank Brookhouser. In the book, he recognized settings and surnames from his hometown – and that...
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $3 million. The property is located at The Estate at 15 Hunt Club Lane, and it totals just over three acres in size. The home is listed for $2.89 million with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors
Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Class 4A Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball. Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer
Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
Eat'n Park holiday commercial celebrates 40th anniversary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Eat'n Park holiday commercial is celebrating in 40th anniversary this year.It's a sign of the holidays in Pittsburgh, with the signature tree bending down to pick up the bouncing shining star. To mark the occasion, patients and their families at UPMC Children's Hospital created their own Christmas ornaments inspired by the commercial.The commercial started as a 'thank you' to the city for supporting the Caring for Kids campaign, which benefits the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital. Throughout the years, more than $11 million has been through this campaign.The ornaments made by the patients and families are now proudly on display on the tree in the hospital's atrium.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 16-18
Westmoreland Performing Arts will stage these holiday shows on Friday in Science Hall Theater at Westmoreland County Community College, 145 Pavilion Lane, Hempfield:. • “A Christmas Carol,” 6 p.m. WPA’s Home and Cyber School Theatre Troupe will present an adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic through a series of vignettes and musical numbers.
South Side Clean Team member needs help
A GoFundMe fundraiser is hoping to raise $3,000 for a man they are calling one of South Side's "silent heroes." A member of the South Side Clean Team, he has been working to make the community a better place by doing the quiet work of cleaning up the streets. According...
‘This is not a game’: DA Zappala announces bid for reelection, criticizes city leadership
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has been the district attorney for the past 25 years. He announced his seventh bid for office on Friday and cited some problems he believes need attention with city leadership. “They’re pushing the police to the back,” Stephen Zappala...
WonderWorks Music Festival coming to Pittsburgh on Memorial Weekend
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Chagrin Falls-based Elevation Festivals announced the expansion of their brand of “Wonder” music events with the WonderWorks Music Festival to be held on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28, at Allegheny County’s Hartwood Acres Park in Pittsburgh. With WonderWorks, Elevation Festivals will offer dedicated music...
High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000
Jake Pollaro banked in the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 55-53 nonsection boys basketball victory over Seneca Valley on Friday night. Royce Parham and Jayden Thomas each scored 13 points and Pollaro finished with 10 for North Hills (4-1). Andrew Roy scored 21 points and Tyler Pepin had 13 for the Raiders (1-4).
Die-Hards: Former 4-Star Transfer WR Taking Visit to Pittsburgh
Pitt’s wide receiver depth has taken a hit with a few transfer portal entrants, and the room as a whole is looking to be revamped next season. Tiquan Underwood has been living on the recruiting trail lately, looking for high school and college wide receivers who may be able to make an impact next season and beyond. He made a home visit with one potential wideout today.
Fox Chapel grad catches on with Dodgers
Not only has Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agreed to sign on with a Major League Baseball team, but he’ll also be joining one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will be inking a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor league training facility in February.
WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 18, 2022
Out: Gateway (3-2, 3), Woodland Hills (4-2, 5) Out: Belle Vernon (1-4, 5) Out: Steel Valley (1-5, 3), Seton LaSalle (1-4, 4) Out: Greensburg C.C. (2-3, 4), Leechburg (3-4, 5)
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
