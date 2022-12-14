Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brewvine: Bringing Out the Dark Side at Rare Bird Brewpub in Traverse City
For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Rare Bird Brewpub in Traverse City where the cold weather has brought out their dark side. Rare Bird might bring out more dark beer during the winter months, but their popular “No Pressure” is something...
No Bells Ringing This Christmas Season in Petoskey
The Salvation Army of Petoskey is working hard to ensure all families get a Christmas this year but they are running out of time with the holiday approaching fast. With some difficulty fundraising, Salvation Army has been jumping through a lot of hoops to make Christmas possible for families in their area. They tell us “during the holiday season, we provide a lot of toys, a lot of gifts for families that otherwise wouldn’t have be able to have a Christmas.”
My North.com
The Last Supper: Patrons and Staff Say Farewell to Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern
It’s the end of an era as a beloved Northport restaurant is closing its doors. From their famous bar-broasted chicken dinners to staff that has become family, here’s how Fischer’s Happy Hour Tavern is ending things on their terms and how you can experience the magic one last time.
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
Hermann’s Restaurant Sells for the Second Time in 2 Years
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia says the city is aware of the sale and that the new business will include a restaurant and may also continue the hotel space as well. However, he says they’re not sure who the new owner is or what the theme of the restaurant will be.
Snowmobile Racers Set Sights on Traverse City for Inaugural Turtle Creek Casino 250
Northern Michigan is about to get another major event for the winter season: and this one is high energy and high octane. The Midwest International Racing Association is teaming up with the Grand Traverse Resort to bring in the Turtle Creek Casino 250. Stephen Town is from Traverse City and...
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams
Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
abc12.com
K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run
TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident
ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township
Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman arrested, accused of physically abusing children
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Otsego County woman turned herself in on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued for her following an investigation into alleged child abuse. Michigan State Police troopers said they started their investigation in October after allegations were made that 67-year-old Doris Dellinger had physically...
Drunk Driver Leads Traverse City Police On Chase, Crashes Into Tree
A suspected drunk driver crashed her car after running from police in Traverse City overnight. City police say they tried to stop a driver on a routine traffic stop just after midnight, but she refused to pull over. Officers gave up the pursuit but spotted the driver again as she...
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
9&10 News
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death of Unknown Woman Found in Haring Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township Wednesday. At this time, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no identification of the woman or her cause of death as they are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
Comments / 0