Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
Clifton Park girls pen children’s book for Christmas
A pair of Clifton Park sisters have accomplished something unique at 9 and 11 years old; they’ve published a children’s book in time for Christmas.
Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity
In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
Celebration of life held for Danielle Marceline
A celebration of life was held for Danielle Marceline, a local girl who drowned while on vacation in Florida. Danielle died the day before her 18th birthday.
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
Saratoga County seeks volunteers to drive seniors
The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is seeking volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments. The county explains they will provide the car, gas, schedule and direction to those who volunteer.
2 Columbia County NY Historic Places Nominated for National Honor
There are places that you may drive past every single day, but do you know about their history? Their secrets? There are several hundred buildings, and homes that are a part of the historic registry of New York State and the United States. It is a very important honor when...
theberkshireedge.com
Eight Town School District Planning Board agrees on merged district board configuration
Berkshire County — After a long debate that lasted well over an hour at its meeting on Wednesday, December 14, the Eight Town School District Planning Board agreed to a school committee configuration for a merged Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School district. The Planning Board still has...
cnyhomepage.com
Reactions From Local & Suny Officials on CNSE Move
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We’ve been closely monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the planned move of The College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy, to the University at Albany. Tuesday, the SUNY board voted unanimously that the move will be taking place. Reactions...
Vacant Space on Rt 9 in Clifton Park Once Giffy’s BBQ Getting New Look
Route 9 in Clifton Park continues to grow. With it comes some new configurations for the heavy traffic problem. As the town addresses those issues, a new building may be going up on Route 9 where the old Giffy's Bar-B-Q once stood. Where is This Space Located on Route 9?
Preventing long lines at pediatric offices
An uptick in children's respiratory viruses combined with COVID has caused long lines at the doctor's office.
Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany
A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake
Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury School & Town object, but IDA okays PILOT for solar project
Despite objections from the Town of Queensbury and Queensbury School, the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Monday night approved a PILOT agreement — payment in lieu of taxes — and other incentives for a 5-megawatt solar “farm” in the town. It will be situated on 35 acres...
Dental records identify missing teacher’s remains, and longtime friend shares thoughts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near […]
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Grand Prize Take 5 Winner Sold at Lark Street Market in Albany
You don't see or hear about this very often - normally our big NY Lottery winners from the Capital Region buy their tickets from Stewart's, or Cumberland Farms, not a tiny little convenience store on Lark Street in Albany. But that's what happened recently - and by Take 5 standards,...
