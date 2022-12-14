ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity

In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
TROY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Reactions From Local & Suny Officials on CNSE Move

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We’ve been closely monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the planned move of The College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy, to the University at Albany. Tuesday, the SUNY board voted unanimously that the move will be taking place. Reactions...
MARCY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nonprofit builds indoor skate park in Albany

A local nonprofit, Noteworthy Resources, is working on an indoor skate park in the Warehouse District in Albany. Noteworthy Resources brings together people from all ages and backgrounds to create a sense of belonging in the community.
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

APA approves RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake

Commissioners question the borders of the Blue Line; discussion included expanding nearby state boat launch and closing beach. The Adirondack Park Agency unanimously approved plans for an RV campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the town of Mayfield on Thursday, though it brought up jurisdictional questions. Commissioners spent nearly an...
MAYFIELD, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury School & Town object, but IDA okays PILOT for solar project

Despite objections from the Town of Queensbury and Queensbury School, the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Monday night approved a PILOT agreement — payment in lieu of taxes — and other incentives for a 5-megawatt solar “farm” in the town. It will be situated on 35 acres...
QUEENSBURY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY

