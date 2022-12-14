On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Carrie Krawiec, Therapist at the Birmingham Maple Clinic, about “pocket dating” or “pocketing,” exploring the motivations behind hiding significant others from friends and family, how that makes the other person feel, as well as how to communicate with your partner how much information about your relationship should be public knowledge. Plus, Oakland Schools Technical Campus Automotive Instructor, Juwan Willis joins the program to talk about his journey into the automotive industry, his teaching philosophy, as well as his designation as one of 52 national recipients of the 2022 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year award!

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO