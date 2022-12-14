ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
civiccentertv.com

Michigan Non-Profit Aids Drug Treatment & Prevention |Megacast Interview, December 16, 2022

Andrew Brown from CARE of Southeastern Michigan joins the program to talk about the organization’s intervention, prevention and treatment options for individuals and families affected by substance use disorder. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
civiccentertv.com

The Splash Live – December 15, 2022

Tune in for today’s exciting local happenings, events, and people on this edition of The Splash LIVE! Today we talk with Suzanne Levine from the Greater West Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...
civiccentertv.com

2022 West Bloomfield Lakers Football Awards Ceremony

The West Bloomfield High School football program recognizes the outstanding achievements of its athletes in the 2022 season at the Freshman, Junior Varsity and Varsity level at their annual banquet and awards ceremony at The Meridian in Farmington Hills, MI. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy