FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rotating menu, seafood options keep things fresh at Fillmore Bar and Grill
DEXTER, MI -- For Tyler Wiseley, keeping a restaurant menu fresh is about constantly reinventing. Wiseley is the chef at Fillmore Bar and Grill, a high-end restaurant in Dexter known for its seafood and pasta options. Wiseley joined the Fillmore family with brother Cody Wiseley earlier this year, bringing a fresh take to the kitchen.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance
Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
The Ilitches are promising to bring life to The District Detroit… but they've said that before. Will it happen this time?
While the plan for District Detroit has largely failed to materialize, the Ilitch family is renewing plans to make it a reality. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what will be different this time, and just what went wrong initially.
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Detroit's Giant Slide fail named 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel with performance by Gmac Cash [WATCH]
In August, a video of Belle Isle’s giant slide went viral after overly-slippery conditions sent riders flying through the air. Now, Detroit’s giant slide has been named the 2022 Clip of the Year by Jimmy Kimmel, and Gmac Cash stopped by to celebrate.
Phil Simpson’s smile is the joy we need in this messed up world
The childlike feelings of wonder and play in his paintings are what make them so popular
Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes
The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MetroTimes
Polish Ambassador took over Detroit’s Tangent Gallery for the ultimate dance party [PHOTOS]
California DJ the Polish Ambassador dazzled the crowd at the Tangent Gallery on Wednesday night. The event was presented by Further Frequencies and included live art exhibitions as well as DJ sets from Wav.Runner, Spaceship Earth, One., Jesse Clayton, and Satta Don Dada.
Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram
You’re bound to find some of your favorite Detroit-based nail techs in this list of top five. The post Top Five Black Nail Techs in Detroit To Follow on Instagram appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
A Detroit mansion once owned by Aretha Franklin is for sale
A Detroit mansion once owned by the Queen of Soul, the late singing legend Aretha Franklin, is back on the market. The house, listed for sale earlier this year for $1.2 million, had a price change last week and is now listed at $975,000. The 5,623-square-foot mansion at 18261 Hamilton...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
secondwavemedia.com
Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Recipe: Grant Hermes’ chewy ginger-molasses cookies
DETROIT – When I was asked to make my favorite holiday recipe, I honestly wasn’t quite sure where to start. Every family has their holiday tradition foods and mine is no different. First, I thought maybe I’d make the caramel rolls that my dad would make every Christmas...
MetroTimes
Here’s what a $1.8 million Corktown condo looks like
Corktown is home to Mudgie's, Slow's BBQ, and some of Detroit's oldest bars, like Nancy Whiskey. Apparently, Corktown is also home to million-dollar condos. Located at 1535 6th St., this three-bedroom condo is listed at $1.8 million. The condo includes a gourmet kitchen with double-ovens, a jacuzzi tub in the master suite, and a fourth floor view of Corktown and beyond.
What’s that being built just outside of Chelsea? New development features national chains
CHELSEA, MI -- Cranes, bulldozers and construction workers are currently working on a new development that plans to bring a Starbucks to Chelsea. The national chain known for its coffee and green aprons is planning to open at 1620 S. Main St. as part of a new development that hopes to bring two fast food restaurants to the area. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed in October that the business plans to open in fall of 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
