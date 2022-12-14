Read full article on original website
Related
civiccentertv.com
Michigan Non-Profit Aids Drug Treatment & Prevention |Megacast Interview, December 16, 2022
Andrew Brown from CARE of Southeastern Michigan joins the program to talk about the organization’s intervention, prevention and treatment options for individuals and families affected by substance use disorder. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on...
civiccentertv.com
Oakland Schools Technical Instructor Receives National Award! |Megacast Interview, December 15, 2022
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks Oakland Schools Technical Campus Automotive Instructor, Juwan Willis about his journey into the automotive industry, his teaching philosophy, as well as his designation as one of 52 national recipients of the 2022 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year award!
civiccentertv.com
2022 West Bloomfield Lakers Football Awards Ceremony
The West Bloomfield High School football program recognizes the outstanding achievements of its athletes in the 2022 season at the Freshman, Junior Varsity and Varsity level at their annual banquet and awards ceremony at The Meridian in Farmington Hills, MI. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to...
Comments / 0