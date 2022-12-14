Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes with Mark Estee and Sierra Gold Seafood
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate Christmas in an all new way by enjoying the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Cucina Lupo in Carson City. Chef Mark Estee and Sierra Gold Seafood owner, Brandon Crowell, explained what this Italian-American tradition includes and why it’s symbolic to the birth of Christ.
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Ceremony In Fernley
Wreaths Across America is a national event where people honor veterans who have passed by laying wreaths at veteran’s grave sites. There are over 1,000 locations throughout the United States that participate in this ceremony every year.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Giuseppe’s Bella Italia Restaurant
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Giuseppe’s Bella Italia Restaurant serves up fresh pasta and raviolis made in-house every day by Giuseppe himself. “We make everything from scratch, from the sauce to the dessert,” said owner and chef Giuseppe Zappala. Zappala was born and raised in the Lake Cuomo region...
KOLO TV Reno
What kind of winter will we have? Good question.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
KOLO TV Reno
National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
KOLO TV Reno
Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police. It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.
Nevada Appeal
Planning commission to ‘correct’ old Carson City hospital site
Before the holidays arrive in full, Carson City planning commissioners will have more than a dozen agenda items to review at their Tuesday hearing, which starts at 10:30 a.m. in the community center. As part of an annual Master Plan and zoning map review, Carson City is requesting a “mapping...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
2news.com
Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Reno
A 29-year-old man from Reno was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night. Reno Police say they responded to the area of South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation says the driver failed to manage...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 100 block of East I Street. According to Sparks fire chief Derek Keller, the fire was reported by a passerby, who said the entire house was engulfed in flames. Five engines and 21 personnel arrived at the house within 5 minutes to find only the attached side-garage fully engulfed.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
2news.com
Crews Work to Put Out House Fire in North Valleys
(December 15, 2022) A fire broke out in the North Valleys Thursday afternoon, behind the Maverick Gas Station on Panther Drive. The Reno Fire Department says it happened at an abandoned house, and there was another fire at this location last year. At least nine Reno Fire units responded. As...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo To Deliver State Of The State On January 23rd
In a statement, the governor-elect said he’s looking forward to the speech. Governor-elect Lombardo will deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Monday, January 23 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.
Comments / 0