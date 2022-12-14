Read full article on original website
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?
Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain...
6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022
When Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, makes a move, the market listens. His company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) maintains an equities portfolio worth roughly $337 billion, and investors, through regulatory filings, can see what stocks Berkshire is buying and selling every three months. While...
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why
Can a biotech stock that's down by about 40% in the last month have any chance of rallying to multiply in value by a factor of five over the next two years? Prospective investors looking for a big catch may be tempted to look to Anavex Life Sciences, (NASDAQ: AVXL) a clinical-stage drug developer making waves, thanks to recently disclosed data from one of its trials investigating a therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
2 Little-Known Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2023
Chip stocks are down, but they're far from out right now. In fact, global chip sales are expected to go on an epic run over the next decade, driven by myriad secular growth trends ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles. Various estimates point to semiconductors going from about a $600 billion industry in 2022 to well over $1 trillion by the end of the decade.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Business - Information Services stocks have likely encountered both INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) and FactSet Research (FDS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Is It Too Late to Buy Block Stock?
After hitting lows in October not seen since the onset of the pandemic, fintech all-star Block (NYSE: SQ) has rallied 11% higher, overcoming worries about the meltdown happening all across the cryptocurrency space. Yet shares of the payments leader are still down 62% in 2022, and there is the prospect...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AdvanSix ASIX is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services BKI is...
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
