East Greenwich, RI

WPRI

Paying for Time: Monday at 5

In May 1969, a fire damaged the ACI in Cranston. A local man was found guilty of the crime, but it turns out he was wrongfully accused. He got a state payout for the time he served, and he’s not alone. 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian takes a closer...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI

Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66

ATLANTA (AP) — Brenden Tucker had 15 points in Georgia State’s 75-66 win against Rhode Island on Sunday. Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (6-5). Dwon Odom scored 14 points and added eight assists. Evan Johnson also scored 14 points.
ATLANTA, GA
WPRI

The Art of the Brick in Boston

Experience The Art of the Brick, the World’s Most Popular Display of LEGO® Art!. Discover over one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 70 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. This critically acclaimed collection includes Sawaya’s original sculptures as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
BOSTON, MA

