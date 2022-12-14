Experience The Art of the Brick, the World’s Most Popular Display of LEGO® Art!. Discover over one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 70 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. This critically acclaimed collection includes Sawaya’s original sculptures as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO