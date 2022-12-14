Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Holy Rosary Church hosting Christmas benefit concert Dec. 18
Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds is once again hosting a Christmas benefit concert this Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4:30 pm. Presented by Bellevue Opera (formerly Lyric Opera Northwest), this afternoon of holiday music will feature a selection of sacred and seasonal music performed by professional musicians, soloists and Holy Rosary parishioners.
myedmondsnews.com
Longest Night service Dec. 18 at Edmonds United Methodist Church
Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting The Longest Night service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. This a contemplative service of prayers, music and candlelighting. We often claim that this is “the most wonderful time of year”. We recreate family traditions from the past years that brought us joy and delight. We sing, bake, watch those happy-ending Christmas movies, and wrap the gifts. But there are times in our lives when this is not the most wonderful time of the year. Losses from the year or previous years can be deeply felt. Family dynamics can be tense. Loss of loved ones or our health are particularly painful. These difficult circumstances can often leave you feeling alone in the midst of the celebrations and festivities of the holidays. We really need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concerns; we need to know that we are not alone.
myedmondsnews.com
Catch girls’ ice hockey at Lynnwood Ice Arena Sunday
Girls’ ice hockey is center stage Sunday in Lynnwood as the Seattle Junior Hockey Association hosts games of the Pacific Girls Hockey League (PGHL). The games include the U16 squads of Seattle, San Diego, Anaheim and San Jose. The three days of hockey action kicked off with the Seattle...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
myedmondsnews.com
After flood, Edmonds Library expected to reopen early next summer; total cost still unknown
A pipe fitting ruptured — 60,000 gallons of water poured into the Edmonds Library — and staff scrambled to save more than 50,000 books. That was almost six months ago. The main library remains closed, although there is a small pop-up operation on the Plaza level above the library. But the primary area is still a construction site.
myedmondsnews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 6-13, 2022
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle eluded police after an attempted traffic stop for equipment violations. 23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited and released for theft after shoplifting from a store. 8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a report of a court order violation and criminal charges...
myedmondsnews.com
Woodway Town Council to discuss compost ordinance at special meeting Dec. 20
The Woodway Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20 to adopt an ordinance related to a Washington state requirement for the town to use locally sourced compost material. The ordinance will put the city in compliance with House Bill 1799, enacted by the Washington State Legislature in...
