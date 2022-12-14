Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting The Longest Night service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. This a contemplative service of prayers, music and candlelighting. We often claim that this is “the most wonderful time of year”. We recreate family traditions from the past years that brought us joy and delight. We sing, bake, watch those happy-ending Christmas movies, and wrap the gifts. But there are times in our lives when this is not the most wonderful time of the year. Losses from the year or previous years can be deeply felt. Family dynamics can be tense. Loss of loved ones or our health are particularly painful. These difficult circumstances can often leave you feeling alone in the midst of the celebrations and festivities of the holidays. We really need the space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concerns; we need to know that we are not alone.

