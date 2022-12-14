Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Roman Settlement Discovered In Deal, UK
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient Roman settlement at the site of Wingfield Place development on Freemen’s Way in Deal, UK. Among the ancient ruins, scientists discovered Roman pottery and other artifacts that have been removed, cleaned, and analyzed by specialist archaeologists. "An archaeological investigation...
ancientpages.com
Early Humans May Have First Walked Upright In The Trees 7 Million Years Ago
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Human bipedalism—walking upright on two legs—may have evolved in trees, and not on the ground as previously thought, according to a new study involving UCL researchers. In the study, published today in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent,...
ancientpages.com
Well Of Urd (Urdarbrunn): Abode Of Fate Goddesses And Powerful Symbol In Norse Beliefs
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - In Norse mythology, Hvergelmir (located in Niflheim) is a "bubbling boiling spring." According to Prose Edda, the spring is one of the three significant springs at the primary roots of the cosmic tree Yggdrasil. Ancient fairy tales in Norse mythology say that this fantastic sacred ash tree had three roots, which sucked water from three different sources.
ancientpages.com
Ancient Goldsmith’s Toolkit Discovered Near Stonehenge
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - While excavating a Bronze age burial mound in 1802 near Upton Lovell in Wiltshire, UK, scientists discovered many curious ancient objects, but they attracted little attention at the time. With the help of sophisticated technology, researchers re-examined the unearthed objects more than two centuries ago,...
ancientpages.com
Scientists Reveal What Egyptian Faience Have To Do With Gold
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Athribis in the Nile Delta in Egypt was once an. important political center. Archaeological excavations at the site have resulted in the discovery of many interesting artifacts and remains of baths, craft workshops, and an ancient villa, all unearthed by a Polish-Egyptian archaeological mission operating there in the years 1985-95.
Comments / 0