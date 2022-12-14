A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - In Norse mythology, Hvergelmir (located in Niflheim) is a "bubbling boiling spring." According to Prose Edda, the spring is one of the three significant springs at the primary roots of the cosmic tree Yggdrasil. Ancient fairy tales in Norse mythology say that this fantastic sacred ash tree had three roots, which sucked water from three different sources.

