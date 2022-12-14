Read full article on original website
Expect a Very Cold Day in Shreveport When The Cajuns Play in The Independence Bowl
If you're driving north next Friday to see the Cajuns play in the Independence Bowl, you're going to want to dress very warmly. A very strong cold front, an Arctic Blast, is pushing further southward and much of Louisiana will feel it by the end of next week. The forecast...
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
8 Christmas Songs From Louisiana Artists
Whether you love it or love to hate it, Christmas music is being blasted everywhere at a volume of 100. If you are a lover, your holiday playlists are probably a healthy mix of tunes from your favorite artists in all genres like country, pop, or classical. However, I can guarantee that being from Louisiana means those playlists may look or even sound a little different.
SNAP Benefits to Decrease for Many Families in Louisiana, But Social Security Recipients Getting Nice Raise in 2023
Some families in Louisiana who receive food stamps and other federal aid will see a decrease in their benefits next year after a federal cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security and veterans benefits in 2023. What exactly is a COLA?. COLA is an annual adjustment calculated by the federal Bureau...
Rep. Clay Higgins Endorses Jeff Landry for Louisiana Governor
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Jeff Landry has picked up another key endorsement in his bid for Louisiana Governor. Wednesday's announcement signals support for the Attorney General among Louisiana's congressional delegation. Congressman Clay Higgins, who represents Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, has declared his support in a short Facebook video that was...
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
UPDATE: St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon. The juvenile was booked on the following charges:. One count of Second Degree Murder. One count of Obstruction...
