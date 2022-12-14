ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNET

Elon Musk Conducts Poll on Whether He Should Step Down as Twitter's CEO

Elon Musk on Sunday launched a Twitter poll asking users to vote on whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?" he wrote in the poll's question Sunday, adding that he would "abide by the results." Musk...
CNET

Twitter Bans Accounts Promoting Other Social Networks

Twitter will no longer allow accounts created to promote rival social networks, days after suspending an account that encouraged users to join Mastodon. "We will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter said in a tweet thread on Sunday. "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."
CNET

Twitter Suddenly Suspends Several Tech Journalists' Accounts

Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of at least six tech journalists on Thursday evening, including reporters for the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN. Many of the reporters had recently tweeted about a dispute between Elon Musk, the social network's new owner, and a user who ran a series of accounts that use publicly available flight information to track the location of private jets, including the one used by Musk. The suspensions, which appear to have occurred around 4:30 p.m. PT, include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac and CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Twitter Suspends Account Encouraging Others to Join Mastodon

The Twitter account encouraging people to join rival social network Mastodon has been suspended, the latest in a string of accounts suspended this week. The usual feed for @JoinMastodon was replaced Thursday with a message that the account had been suspended for violating Twitter's rules. Also on Thursday, the social network suspended several journalists -- including from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN -- claiming they violated its rules.
WASHINGTON STATE
TMZ.com

'The Boys' Drops Homelander NFTs Mocking Donald Trump Trading Cards

Donald Trump's getting jabbed over his digital trading cards -- the folks behind Amazon Prime's "The Boys" are taking his idea and turning it into satirical gold. The Twitter account for Vought International -- the media conglomerate on the TV show that uses superhumans for profit -- posted its version of expensive cards Thursday, not coincidentally, just as Trump unveiled his $99 self-portraits.
petapixel.com

Some of Trump’s New NFTs Look Like Photoshops of Google Search Results

After hyping a major announcement, Donald Trump revealed his next major project: NFTs. But reverse image searches of some of the “digital trading cards” revealed them to be edits of clothing easily found in Google search, raising copyright questions. Most were anticipating a major political announcement from the...
UTAH STATE
CNET

How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
CNET

How CNET Tests Phones

Phones are much more than communication devices; they're our gateway to the internet. They've become the center of our daily lives, housing our personal information, work essentials, personal memories and enabling us to reflect our personalities online. That's why CNET conducts rigorous tests to help you find the right phone for your budget and needs.
CNET

Apple's New Encryption Effects Could Stretch Across Tech

Apple is giving ultimate encryption power to its users by adding end-to-end encryption as an option to shield data on iCloud from both cybercriminals and law enforcement. What you save on your iCloud can truly be for your eyes only -- and it comes with its own set of complications.
TheDailyBeast

Mark Meadows’ 2,300 Juicy Election Texts Revealed

The investigative reporter sifting through the unbelievable treasure trove of texts that the Jan. 6 committee obtained from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone has detailed what he found inside the 2,319 messages. “There’s just a ton of different people in there,” Hunter Walker, reporter for...

